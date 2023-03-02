Florida Man Dies of Brain-Eating Amoeba After Rinsing Sinuses with Tap Water

The Florida Department of Health urged the public to only use sterile water or saline when doing a nasal rinse

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 01:22 PM
Naegleria fowleri
Photo: Getty

A Florida man has died from Naegleria fowleri, or brain-eating amoeba, after rinsing his sinuses with tap water, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the patient, who has not been publicly identified, died Feb. 20 and had rinsed their sinuses daily with unboiled tap water leading to the infection, which is only contracted through the nose.

The agency said in a release that they are investigating the cause of the infection and monitoring any indications of additional infections. This is reportedly the first case of brain-eating amoeba this year and the first-ever United States case reported during winter months.

Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as brain-eating amoeba, is a single-celled living organism that can cause a rare and almost always fatal infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). According to a CDC report, only four people in the U.S. out of 151 from 1962 until 2020 have survived the infection.

Brain-eating amoeba is most commonly found in warm fresh waters such as lakes, rivers and hot springs. It also resides in poorly maintained or minimally chlorinated swimming pools, staying in these habitats to feed on bacteria.

Symptoms of brain-eating amoeba generally start one to nine days after nasal exposure and many people die within 18 days of showing symptoms, according to the CDC. These include severe headaches, fever, nausea and vomiting in the first stage and stiff neck, seizures, altered mental status, hallucinations and a coma in the second stage.

adult woman using neti pot
Getty

The Florida Department of Health assured that people can't get infected with brain-eating amoeba by drinking tap water. The infections only arise when contaminated water enters the body through the nose.

Officials also urged people to use sterile water when doing a sinus rinse, typically done with the neti pot — a teapot-shaped device used by tilting the head to the side and pouring either sterile water or a saline solution into the upper nostril so the mucus drains out the lower one. The process is then repeated on the other side.

"It has to be sterile water," Dr. Travis Stork, an ER physician, host of The Doctors and a member of PEOPLE's Health Squad, previously explained. "These amoeba infections are rare but not unheard of, which is why the water must be sterile. Always follow directions!"

Using water that has gone through a Brita water filter is not sufficient — it's still tap water, and is not sterile. Instead, use pre-packaged, certified sterile water found at a local pharmacy or drugstore. Stork also emphasized that the neti pot needs to be regularly cleaned as well to ensure that it's fully safe.

If using a neti pot feels too risky, there are similar products that make the process easier."Another option for nasal irrigation is to use over-the-counter nasal saline rinses like Simply Saline nasal mists," Stork added.

Related Articles
Model Presley Gerber hosts a pop-up Model casting on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Presley Gerber Wants to Raise Mental Health Awareness After Struggling with Depression
christine brown, truely brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Recalls Daughter Truely's Hospital Stay at Age 3: 'Her Kidneys Shut Down'
Golnesa Gharachedaghi Andy's Legends Ball
'Shahs of Sunset' 's Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Is Taking Semaglutide — the Generic Version of Wegovy and Ozempic
Amy Grant at Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating A&M Records Co-founder Jerry Moss held at The Music Center on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Grant Says Her Voice Is Better Than Ever After Throat Surgery to Remove Cyst 
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph on the Inspiration Behind Her AIDS Activism: 'Somebody's Got to do Something'
Jillian Michaels Rollout
Jillian Michaels Opens Up About Her Freak Accident, Spinal Injury and Grueling Year-Long Recovery
Christina Hall Documents Herself Getting EBO2 Treatment
Christina Hall Documents EBO2 Treatment After Recently Learning She Has 'Abnormal' Gut Bacteria
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Is Working with Dementia Specialist After Husband Bruce Willis' FTD Diagnosis
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Had a Tumor Removed From Her Face: 'I'm Totally Ok'
Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Totally OK' After Removal of Facial Tumor
travis barker finger surgery
Travis Barker Gets Ready for Surgery and Shares Graphic Photos of His Injured Ring Finger
Healthy sugar substitute erythritol on a gray background
Artificial Sweetener Linked to Blood Clots and Heart Attacks, New Study Finds
jessa seewald
Jessa Duggar Says She Had a D&C, How Does That Differ from Other Abortion Procedures?
With a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Train Derailment Ohio, East Palestine, United States - 04 Feb 2023
Locals Near Ohio Train Derailment Diagnosed with Bronchitis, Other Health Conditions After Chemical Exposure
christina applegate
Christina Applegate Uses Cane with the Letters 'FU MS' at SAG Awards amid Battle with Multiple Sclerosis
Mark sitting outside during the daytime
'My 600-Lb. Life' Star Mark Rutland Rejects Doctor's Advice to Get Surgery Despite His Weight Being 'Torture'
jean smart
Jean Smart 'Is Doing Fantastic' After Surgery and the 'Hacks' Cast Will Have 'a Dirty Martini' in Her Honor