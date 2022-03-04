Florida Legislature Passes 15-Week Abortion Ban As U.S. Supreme Court Weighs Roe V. Wade

Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, who revealed that she was drugged and raped as a teenager, unsuccessfully pitched an amendment that would allow exceptions for rape and incest earlier this week

Florida legislators have officially passed a new bill prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill, passed Thursday, now heads to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign the GOP-backed legislation.

Under the new law, abortions are banned after a fetus reaches a gestational age of 15 weeks with only two exceptions: "a fatal fetal abnormality" or "serious risk" to the pregnant person. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Democrats proposed over a dozen amendments to the bill, including requesting an exception for rape and incest, which ultimately failed, according to CNN.

In a statement released Thursday after the bill's approval, Florida state Democrats called it "one of the most extreme and anti-freedom bills to ever pass" the state's legislature and "a direct assault on the people of Florida and our constitutional rights."

"Let me be clear: there is no such thing as a reasonable abortion ban. Nothing in this ban is moderate, it is extreme," the Democrats said. "This is a sad day for reproductive rights in Florida, but our fight is not over."

The group then asked DeSantis to veto the bill: "Floridians overwhelmingly support abortion access and believe that decisions around someone's pregnancy should be private and exist without governmental intrusion."

Earlier this week, Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book proposed an amendment that would allow exceptions for rape and incest, which was ultimately rejected.

In her plea to fellow legislators, the 37-year-old Broward County rep said she is "deeply concerned about what it will mean for women and girls across the state" who may become pregnant under such circumstances.

In making the case, Book also revealed through tears that she was drugged and raped by multiple men as a young teenager, the Associated Press reported.

"This particular group has already had their rights taken, already had their body autonomy violated, had no choice in becoming pregnant and should have every single bit of choice in what happens to her body next," the Senate minority leader said Wednesday on the Florida Senate floor, in a clip shared by the Florida Senate Democrats on Twitter.

The Sunshine State is the latest to pass a 15-week abortion ban this session. The West Virginia House of Delegates and the Arizona state Senate approved similar bills on Tuesday, as the U.S. Supreme court prepares to rule on a Mississippi law that also bans abortion after 15 weeks.

The conservative-led court is expected to uphold Mississippi's law, essentially overturning the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973.

"I believe we have a unique opportunity in the fact that the Supreme Court is considering 15 weeks right now," said Republican State Rep. Erin Grall, who sponsored the Florida bill in the House, according to The Washington Post. "This would allow Florida to save as many babies as possible as soon as possible after that decision is made."

Florida, which currently allows abortions up to 24 weeks, first proposed its 15-week abortion ban in September. The legislation came shortly after Texas passed its controversial six-week abortion ban, which is also being heard by the U.S. Supreme court.

But Catherine Glenn Foster, president of Americans United for Life, told the Washington Post that Florida's latest law could pave the way for more bills of its kind to be passed in other states.

"That's going to send a strong signal to the U.S. Supreme Court: States are asking for this, and asking for the Supreme Court to stop blocking the way," Foster said.