Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs 6-Week Abortion Ban into Law

Abortions would be allowed only to save a person's life, or for pregnancies from rape or incest until 15 weeks with a restraining order or police report

By
Published on April 14, 2023 09:28 AM
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representative
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo: AP Photo/Phil Sears

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a ban against abortions after six weeks.

"We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida," DeSantis, 44, said in a news release distributed late Thursday night.

"I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families," he added.

Under the new law, abortions would be allowed only in cases to save a pregnant person's life.

Abortions from pregnancies resulting in rape or incest would be allowed until 15 weeks of gestation, but only if the woman has proof of a restraining order or police report, the Associated Press reports.

The legislation comes exactly one year after the Florida governor signed a bill prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks. That law is currently being challenged before the Florida State Supreme Court. The new law would only go into effect if the previous 15-week law is upheld.

On Thursday, The White House issued its own rebuttal to the news that the bill had passed in Florida.

"This ban would prevent four million Florida women of reproductive age from accessing abortion care after six weeks — before many women even know they're pregnant," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement issued Thursday.

The statement added, "This ban would also impact the nearly 15 million women of reproductive age who live in abortion-banning states throughout the South, many of whom have previously relied on travel to Florida as an option to access care."

RELATED VIDEO: Appeals Court Preserves Access to Abortion Pill but Tightens Rules for Use

The new law also has implications across the South, where neighboring states such as Georgia and Alabama already have strict bans.

Georgia similarly bans abortions after around six weeks — when a heartbeat can be detected — and Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have banned abortion at all stages of pregnancy, per the AP.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

DeSantis' signing seemingly sets the stage for his widely expected announcement that he will run for president in 2024.

But the conservative leader's legislative victory flies in the face of the opinions of most Floridians — and Americans — who support maintaining abortion access.

A poll in February done by the University of North Florida found that 75% of the state's residents either somewhat or strongly opposed the six-week ban — including 61% of Republicans.

Related Articles
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 05: Madison De La Garza attends the Los Angeles red carpet screening of "Middle School: The Worst Years Of My Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 5, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for CBS Films)
Madison De La Garza Says 'Desperate Housewives' Role Led to Eating Disorder at 7: 'Just Horrible'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' Cancels Day of Filming After His Medical Emergency: Sources
Bad Boys 4 filming Will Smith
Will Smith Reunites with Martin Lawrence on Atlanta Set of 'Bad Boys 4'
New York Mayor Eric Adams, left, introduces Kathleen Corradi, center, as the city's first-ever citywide director of rodent mitigation, also known as the "rat czar," in New York, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
N.Y.C. Hires First-Ever 'Rat Czar' to Address City's Rodent Problem: 'The Rats Are Going to Hate Her'
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox Recalls 'Terrible Year' with Parkinson's, Says New Research on the Disease Is the 'Big Reward'
Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande
Bella Hadid Supports Ariana Grande After She Addresses Body-Shaming Comments: 'This Is So Important'
Bottles of abortion pills mifepristone, left, and misoprostol, right, at a clinic in Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 22, 2010. A federal appeals court has preserved access to an abortion drug for now but under tighter rules that would allow the drug only to be dispensed up to seven weeks, not 10, and not by mail. (
Appeals Court Preserves Access to Abortion Pill but Tightens Rules for Use
Severe Weather Passes Through South Florida
Historic Fort Lauderdale Rainfall Forces Airport to Close and Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours
Tammy Slaton
Fans of '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Praise Her 'Remarkable' Weight Loss Photos
Justin Pearson
Second Expelled Democratic Lawmaker Reappointed to Tennessee House: 'You Can't Expel Hope'
Courthouse Floor Collapse Savannah
At least 4 Construction Workers Injured After Floor Collapses in Savannah's 124-Year-Old Courthouse 
The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
Florida Girl, 12, Took Dad's Car and Drove 400 Miles with a Friend to Possibly See Person They Met Online
Brooklinn Khoury's Doctor Explains Whether She Can Get Lip Filler After Her Reconstructive Surgeries
Brooklinn Khoury's Doctor Explains Whether She Can Get Lip Filler After Her Reconstructive Surgeries
Dolores Catania 'A Good Person' film screening, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
'RHONJ' 's Dolores Catania Reveals Medical Reasons She's Taking Ozempic: 'It's a Lot of Different Layers'
Cardi B Says She Stretches an Hour a Day To Be ‘as Flexible as I Was When I Was a Stripper’
Cardi B Says She Stretches for an Hour a Day to Be as 'Flexible as I Was When I Was a Stripper'
Atlanta, GA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL APRIL 11, 2023 UNTIL 6:00 PM ET ** Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz are pictured filming a game scene for "Back in Action" in Atlanta. Jamie Foxx was also on the call sheet today but he filmed a different scene without the two stars. Pictured: Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close Cheer for a Soccer Team While Filming Netflix Movie 'Back in Action'