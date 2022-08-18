Florida Court Rules Pregnant 16-Year-Old Isn't 'Sufficiently Mature' to Decide Whether to Have an Abortion

A pregnant teenager was blocked from getting an abortion despite telling Florida courts that she “is not ready to have a baby”

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022 11:38 AM
roe v. wade
Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty

A Florida court has deemed a pregnant teenager not "sufficiently mature" to decide whether she should terminate her pregnancy — and has denied her request for an abortion.

The 16-year-old, who is described in court documents as "parentless" and living with a relative and appointed guardian, submitted a petition to waive requirements for consent. Florida law states that abortions cannot be performed on a minor without notification and consent from a parent or legal guardian.

Documents reveal that the teen stated she was mature enough to make the decision, citing that she "is not ready to have a baby," she doesn't have a job, she is "still in school," and the father is unable to assist her. She also stated that her guardian was "fine" with her receiving the abortion.

Escambia County Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz denied the waiver, which the teen appealed. However, on Monday, a three-judge panel of the appellate court upheld the decision.

The teen "had not established by clear and convincing evidence that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy," the ruling states. "Having reviewed the record, we affirm the trial court's decision under the deferential standard of appellate review set out in the [consent law]."

Judge Scott Makar was the only member of the appellate court's panel who offered partial dissent and wrote in an opinion that the court should've sent the case back to the lower court.

"Given the open-ended nature of the order reflecting the trial judge's willingness to hear from the minor again — and the time pressures presented — I would remand the case to the trial court," Makar wrote, according to the court documents.

RELATED VIDEO: President Joe Biden Signs Second Executive Order Protecting Access to Abortion

In April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a restrictive abortion ban. Under the new law, abortions are banned after a fetus reaches a gestational age of 15 weeks with only two exceptions: "a fatal fetal abnormality" or "serious risk" to the pregnant person. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

"Life is a sacred gift worthy of our protection, and I am proud to sign this great piece of legislation which represents the most significant protections for life in the state's modern history," DeSantis said in a statement at the time.

The bill initially passed in Florida's legislature on March 3. Democrats proposed over a dozen amendments to the bill, including requesting an exception for rape and incest, which ultimately failed, according to CNN.

In a statement released after the bill's approval, Florida state Democrats called it "one of the most extreme and anti-freedom bills to ever pass" the state's legislature and "a direct assault on the people of Florida and our constitutional rights."

The states highly restrictive abortion ban went into effect July 2022.

Related Articles
Abortion rights protest
Florida Synagogue Sues Over State's 15-Week Abortion Ban, Argues it 'Violates Religious Freedom'
Abortion rights protest
Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs Highly Restrictive 15-Week Abortion Ban into Law
Pregnant belly
Louisiana Mom Says She Was Denied an Abortion Even Though Baby Has Terminal Condition
Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something
GOP Rep. Says Extreme Abortion Bans Could Hurt Party in Midterms: 'Handmaid's Tale' Shouldn't Be a 'Road Map'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Arleigh Rodgers/AP/Shutterstock (13069675b) Republican Rep. Ann Vermilion advocated against the House abortion ban at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, as a "pro-life and pro-woman, pro-choice" lawmaker. The House passed the near-total ban Indiana Tax Refund, Indianapolis, United States - 05 Aug 2022
Indiana Becomes the First State to Pass Near-Total Abortion Ban Following 'Roe v. Wade' Overturn
Abortion-rights protesters demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Judges in Florida and Kentucky Temporarily Block Abortion Bans Put in Place After 'Roe' Reversal
Medication concept. Oral emergency contraceptive drug. Two white pills of Levonorgestrel are in silver blister, for birth control. Abortion problem concept. Isolated on white background and copy space.
Minnesota Pharmacist Sued After Refusing to Fill Woman's Emergency Contraceptive Prescription
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'
Judge Robin Giarrusso. Facebook/Judge Robin Giarrusso ; Judge Andrew Stone/. Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission
Judges in Louisiana and Utah Temporarily Block Trigger Laws Banning Abortions
TV remote control is seen with Hulu logo displayed on a screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on February 6, 2022.
Hulu Begins Allowing Ads That Touch on Political Issues, Abandoning Longtime Policy
Abortion Ban Oklahoma
Oklahoma Legislature Passes Texas-Like Ban on Abortions After 6 Weeks of Pregnancy
Doug Ducey
Arizona Governor Signs Bill Banning Abortions After 15 Weeks of Pregnancy with Rare Exceptions
Governor Tate Reeves
Mississippi Governor Won't Rule Out a Possible Ban on Birth Control If 'Roe' Is Overturned
Abortion Ban
Abortions Now Effectively Banned in Kentucky After Republican Lawmakers Override Governor's Veto
Abortion rights demonstrators gather at a Rally for Reproductive Freedom at Pan American Neighborhood Park on June 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas
Indiana Doctor Is Being Investigated for Providing Abortion for 10-Year-Old Rape Victim
roe v. wade
Michigan Judge Temporarily Blocks State's Dormant 1931 Law Banning Abortions