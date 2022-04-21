Florida Advises Against Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Kids in Texas-Like Guidance

The state's guidance says that children who identify as transgender shouldn’t receive social transition care such as using the name and gender pronouns that match their gender identity

The Florida Department of Health issued new guidance advising against any form of gender-affirming care for transgender kids, contrary to recommendations from federal health officials and major medical organizations.

The guidance is not law, but it is more far-reaching than other recent bans on gender-affirming care in Texas and Alabama. Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo say that children who identify as transgender shouldn't receive any social transition care such as using the name, gender pronouns and clothing that match their gender identity.

"Social gender transition should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents," the guidance states.

It also says that transgender kids should not be prescribed puberty blockers, hormone therapy or gender reassignment surgery — the last of which is not performed on children in most cases.

Florida said that the guidelines "do not apply to procedures or treatments for children or adolescents born with a genetically or biochemically verifiable disorder of sex development." They also recommend that children "be provided social support by peers and family and seek counseling from a licensed provider," despite the guidance against social transition care.

Florida's guidance was prompted by a fact sheet released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that advises for gender-affirming care, calling it "crucial to overall health and well-being."

"A safe and affirming healthcare environment is critical in fostering better outcomes for transgender, nonbinary, and other gender expansive children and adolescents," the federal health agency says. "Medical and psychosocial gender affirming healthcare practices have been demonstrated to yield lower rates of adverse mental health outcomes, build self-esteem, and improve overall quality of life for transgender and gender diverse youth."

Major medical organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association have also said that gender-affirming medical care is a medically-necessary service for transgender kids.

Florida's guidance follows two similar political fights against gender-affirming care in Texas and Alabama. In February, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mobilized the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any parents who have allowed their transgender children to get care, calling it a form of "child abuse."