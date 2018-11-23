Flight Attendant Breastfed a Passenger's Baby After the Mom Ran Out of Formula Mid-Flight

A Philippines Airlines flight attendant truly went the extra mile when a mom on her plane ran out of formula and she offered to breastfeed the infant.

Patrisha Organo was already excited to head to work that day because she had just been promoted to a Cabin Crew Evaluator. “I thought that this flight’s gonna be so special as this is a big step on my flying career,” she explained on Facebook. Then, she started to hear the baby crying.

“Everything went smoothly until after take off, I heard an infant’s cry, a cry that will make you want to do anything to help,” she wrote. “I approached the mother and asked if everything’s okay, I tried to tell her to feed her hungry child. Teary-eyed, she told me that she ran out of formula milk. Passengers started looking and staring at the tiny, fragile crying infant.”

Organo, who has a 9-month-old daughter, said she knew what she had to do.

“I felt a pinch in my heart. There’s no formula milk onboard. I thought to myself, there’s only one thing I could offer and that’s my own milk. And so I offered.”

After speaking with her supervisor, Organo said she moved to the plane’s galley with the baby and her mother and breastfed.

“The baby started rooting, she was so hungry,” the flight attendant said. “I saw the relief on her mother’s eyes. I continued to feed the baby until she fell asleep. I escorted her back to her seat and just before I left, the mother sincerely thanked me.”

Organo said that breastfeeding wasn’t always an easy task.

“In my early days of breastfeeding, I would really like to give up, but because I have the strong support of my husband, I kept going,” she told Yahoo. “He kept encouraging me. It was a storm of emotion and without my husband’s support, I could never do it.”

But she’s since become a breastfeeding advocate, and decided to share the story on Facebook to inspire others. Still, she didn’t expect it to get almost 150,000 likes and 30,000 shares.

“When I posted that on Facebook, it was to inspire other people and to normalize breastfeeding,” she said. “I am so overwhelmed with the positive comments!”