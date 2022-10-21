Lifestyle Health Flavor Flav Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety: 'I'm Very Proud of Myself' On Wednesday, the 63-year-old rapper said he’s feeling good after two years without alcohol or cigarettes By Vanessa Etienne Vanessa Etienne Twitter Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 21, 2022 02:36 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Flavor Flav/Instagram Flavor Flav is celebrating a big milestone in his sobriety. On Wednesday, the 63-year-old rapper — born William Drayton Jr. — announced on social media that he's reached two years of sobriety. "Today is October 19. Guess what? I am two years no cigarettes, two years no alcohol. And you know what? I feel real good y'all, just to let you know." he said in an Instagram video. "I'm gonna do this another maybe 22 more years, I don't know. But right now I'm working on one year at a time, folks." "And I don't care what nobody says, but I look good," he added. "Still sober baby!" Flav also posted a photo of his sobriety tracking app, writing in the caption, "Two years of sobriety y'all. I am very proud of myself, I just had to let everybody know it. I'm proud of me." Flavor Flav 'Emotionally Shaken Up' After Nearly Being Killed By Boulder, Says Rep Drew Barrymore Says She's Been Sober for Over 2 Years: Alcohol 'Did Not Serve Me and My Life' Many fellow stars and fans of the rapper praised his sobriety under the post, including rapper Warren G who commented, "Keep up the good work homeboy congratulations." "Super proud of you. Continue to do what you're doing one year at a time 🙌🙌," one fan wrote while another added, "And looking younger too, proud of ya Flav." Last year, the Public Enemy musician celebrated the milestone in his sobriety journey on Twitter. "1 year up,,, lotz more to go,,, next year I pray my whole family will be walking the same path I am," he tweeted, along with a photo from a tracking app and a before and after photo of himself from that day and the year prior. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.