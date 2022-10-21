Flavor Flav Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety: 'I'm Very Proud of Myself'

Flavor Flav is celebrating a big milestone in his sobriety.

On Wednesday, the 63-year-old rapper — born William Drayton Jr. — announced on social media that he's reached two years of sobriety.

"Today is October 19. Guess what? I am two years no cigarettes, two years no alcohol. And you know what? I feel real good y'all, just to let you know." he said in an Instagram video. "I'm gonna do this another maybe 22 more years, I don't know. But right now I'm working on one year at a time, folks."

"And I don't care what nobody says, but I look good," he added. "Still sober baby!"

Flav also posted a photo of his sobriety tracking app, writing in the caption, "Two years of sobriety y'all. I am very proud of myself, I just had to let everybody know it. I'm proud of me."

Many fellow stars and fans of the rapper praised his sobriety under the post, including rapper Warren G who commented, "Keep up the good work homeboy congratulations."

"Super proud of you. Continue to do what you're doing one year at a time 🙌🙌," one fan wrote while another added, "And looking younger too, proud of ya Flav."

Last year, the Public Enemy musician celebrated the milestone in his sobriety journey on Twitter.

"1 year up,,, lotz more to go,,, next year I pray my whole family will be walking the same path I am," he tweeted, along with a photo from a tracking app and a before and after photo of himself from that day and the year prior.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.