Fitness Influencer and Psoriasis Advocate Whitney Simmons Is Married!

Whitney Simmons is married!

The fitness influencer and "psoriasis warrior" said 'I do' to husband Stefan on Oct. 22 at theParadero Hotel, Todos Santos, Mexico.

"I felt like everything in my life lead me to this exact moment," Simmons tells PEOPLE. "My heart could've exploded from the amount of gratitude I felt. With every heartbreak I've met, with every loss I've felt … it all lead me to Stefan. I felt like the luckiest girl in the world that he was choosing me. There was magic in the air, I was the happiest I've ever been."

For her walk down the aisle, Simmons, wore a custom, fully beaded sheer gown by Galia Lahav. "I love the dramatic plunge neckline, but the back is the most special to me," says Simmons. "It was important to me to show my psoriasis as it's a huge part of my story, so I opted for a deep low back with five rows of pearls that hung perfectly aligned across my back."

Jordan Voth

The romantic nuptials featured shades of blush, ivory, nude and sand. Custom built arches incorporated shapes that mimicked the architecture of the hotel through the curves, but also brought in a modern feel by outlining them with sharp edges. "It was the perfect juxtaposition to the natural, cactus garden that we placed everything inside," says Manda Worthington, of Mae&Co Creative, who planned the event.

Jordan Voth

Following their cactus garden ceremony, the reception took place on the hotel's half-moon pool deck. The entire space was covered in twinkle lights that reflected in the pool, and guests dined on Mexican inspired dishes and unique mocktails that mimicked the colors of the sunset throughout the evening.

Jordan Voth

"Whit was one of the most trusting brides we have ever had the honor of working with," says Worthington. "She literally said 'I want my day to feel like a dream and I want it to be unique to us' and from there, every single concept I came up with and design I put in front of her (no matter how wild it seemed) she fully trusted our vision with. It was the perfect partnership."

For Simmons, the day was a dream cone true.

"The moment I saw Stefan during our first look, I was at complete ease," she says. "Reading my vows privately was the most special part of my day. I made it one sentence in before the tears spilled. We giggled together and I asked if he would want to read them for me because I didn't know if I could stop the tears long enough to read them. It was a moment in time I'll never forget. I did manage to make it through my vows but the tears of joy never stopped."