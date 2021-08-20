Trainer Anna Victoria Calls Out Body Shamer Who Criticized Her Post-Baby Body: 'That's Not Okay'

Victoria said that the expectation that women need to "look snatched" after giving birth "is unrealistic, dangerous and just wrong"

Fitness influencer Anna Victoria was trying to enjoy her trip to Italy — the first time she and her husband have been able to see his family and introduce them to their 1-year-old daughter — and take a break from social media, but she had to take a stand after a body shamer made rude comments about her post-baby body.

In the comments of one of Victoria's Instagram posts, a commenter told her: "Sorry, but someone that has invested so much in fitness should not look like this after just one birth. This makes me think that your programs are not sustainable which is really [a] pity."

They continued to criticize Victoria's body in a second comment and question her Fit Body App programs, prompting the trainer to call them out.

"I've literally been trying to eat as much as I can to be sure I maintain milk supply for my daughter — THAT has been my priority this last year, not weight loss 😊," Victoria, 33, wrote. "And my program's effectiveness is not measured by my personal body and progress but the thousands of women whose lives they've changed for 5+ years now and not only the weight they've lost (since that's not the true marker of a program's success anyways) but their ability to live a healthy lifestyle they actually enjoy."

"THAT is what my programs can do for people that I'm so proud of ❤️ and my community doesn't judge my programs based on my body, neither pre nor postpartum. I'm proud of my body for what it can do, how strong it is, for feeding my daughter AND for how it looks thank you very much 😊."

Victoria shared screenshots of these comments on her Instagram Story, along with an apology from the body shamer who said they're now "a bit ashamed" for what they wrote. She went on to call out the unreasonable expectations placed on fitness trainers — and women in general — to "bounce back" after pregnancy.

"What is this obsession with postpartum bodies and 'bouncing back'??" Victoria asked. "First, I want to say… if someone wants to start working out post baby and feel all the amazing things working out makes you feel … DO IT … But why is it so shocking that a PERSONAL TRAINER isn't doing everything in her power to 'bounce back'? I thank GOD that I don't feel that pressure internally. But many do. Many female trainers do. And that's not okay."

Victoria listed out the many tasks typically on a new mother's plate, from learning to take care of their newborn to feeding them to their relationship with their partner to staying on top of their job.

"Oh AND they need to look snatched mere months after giving birth… WHAT?!?? No," she continued. "This expectation is unrealistic, dangerous and just wrong."

The mom to Aurora said that her focus right now is on feeding her daughter, not working out.

"I will get back there when this season of exclusively pumping is over," she said. "Until then, I am proud of the fact that this last year, feeding my daughter has been my priority. That doesn't mean fitness hasn't been *one* of my priorities, it just means I haven't been in a caloric deficit and intentionally trying to lose weight. WHY is that so bizarre? To be honest, if anything, I think this type of example is what's NEEDED in this industry!"

Victoria urged her followers not to "let others project their insecurities or BS societal standards onto you."