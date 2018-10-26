Katrina Scott Shares Post-Baby Photo 6 Days After Giving Birth: I 'Love My Body' More

Giving birth might change your body, but it will also give a whole new respect for it.

That’s what fitness blogger Katrina Scott discovered after she welcomed her daughter Isabella Margaret 11 days ago. The new mom, 35, shared side-by-side photos on her Instagram to help other women accept their postpartum bodies.

In the caption for post, the Tone It Up co-founder revealed that she decided to post because she had her hands free for the first time — and that both she and her daughter are in diapers.

Then, she explains: “On the left I felt like I was the strongest & most in shape I had ever been— but wow was I wrong. I had no idea what I was capable of. I’m so much more proud of the body on the right. I fought harder for it, sacrificed so much more, embraced every day as it came, surrendered to all the change, pushed through the hard days & challenges with a smile on my face & kept a positive perspective when things got tough, worked harder than I ever have.”

She continued, “I showed myself how truly amazing the female body is. I appreciate and love my body & all that it has done more than I ever have before.”

Scott revealed why she felt the photos were important to share: to normalize that your body changes a lot from pregnancy and childbirth and to encourage moms to not want to be the same after going through such an amazing experience.

“Let’s be different…let’s be stronger,” she wrote. “Do I want the body on the left? No— I’m not the same girl. I’m capable of so much more now and I’m excited for my new body and what the future holds — tiger stripes, dimples and all!”