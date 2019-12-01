Fitness and Wellness Gift Guide for 2019

Support their love of wellness with some of our favorite fitness finds — wrapping optional
FOR THE HYDRATION-OBSESSED
Help them keep water cold (or tea hot) with the 18-oz. leak-proof, vacuum-insulated Welly Traveler. The minimalist bamboo design also comes with a removable infuser so they can add their favorite flavors.
$33; wellybottle.com
FOR THE HANDS-FREE RUNNER
For someone who’s bothered by bulky, bouncy race belts, the new Fast and Free Run Belt is a best bet: It’s sleek and flat and holds essentials like ID, gels and cards. Throw it in the wash to clean.
$38; lululemon.com
FOR THE ECO-FRIENDLY MEAL PREPPER
Carefully packed lunches deserve this sleek, ceramic bowl from W&P. A silicone lining prevents salad dressings or brothy soups from leaking, and there’s an additional strap for extra tightness. Say goodbye forever to tumeric-stained plastic containers!
$40; amazon.com
FOR THE ON-THE-GO FITNESS FIEND
No excuses! Fitness buffs can always squeeze in a workout with TB12’s On-the-Go Looped Band Kit. With three bands that correspond to different levels of fitness and a free workout download, functional strength and conditioning is accessible anywhere, anytime.
$45; TB12sports.com
FOR THE PERSON WHO LOVES WINTER WORKOUTS
Inspired by reflective marathon-finisher blankets, this Radiant Heat Vest is designed to feel super light while keeping athletes warm. Whether it’s windy or rainy, they’ll be protected from the elements in style.
$149.99; newbalance.com
FOR THE ASPIRING MEAL-PREPPER
Bringing lunch is often the goal — but rarely the reality. Help someone become the person they aspire to be with Daily Harvest’s gift box. Recipients can pick out any nine of Daily Harvest’s frozen soups, smoothies, harvest bowls and more and whip up a meal in seconds.
$75; daily-harvest.com
FOR THE SORE WEIGHTLIFTER WHO REACHED A NEW PR
Anyone who has gotten tangled in heating pad cords will love ReliefHeat, a wireless, portable band that heats up instantly using an app. Select desired temperature and time, and let the band ease sore muscles.
$99; reliefheat.com
FOR THE FRIEND WHO WANTS TO KNOW HER STATS
She started by tracking her steps ten years ago — now your friend wants to know every statistic possible about her fitness, from heart rate to her sleep quality to her 5k pace. The Fitbit Versa 2 also comes with Amazon Alexa to answer all her questions, as well as Spotify to play her favorite tunes.
$149.95; fitbit.com
FOR THE MARATHONER
Got a distance runner on your list who needs her phone on her but can’t stand the feel of an armband? The Koala Clip hooks into a sports bra and stays snugly in place. It’s sweat resistant, chafe-free, and it will not bounce or move — even when she does.
From $28.99; koalaclip.com
FOR THE PMS SUFFERER
Give her a break from cramps with Ned Period SOOTHE Salve, crafted from a potent infusion of organic botanicals, essential oils and 200mg of premium CBD.
$40; helloned.com