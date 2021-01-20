Over 3,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This Fitbit Smartwatch That ‘Beats All the Competitors’ — and It’s on Sale

Reviewers love that this smartwatch notifies them if their heart rate is too high or too low, which can help monitor or reveal underlying health conditions. Those sensors are also helpful while working out: The Fitbit will take note of your beats per minute as you get into the fat burn, cardio, and peak zones. There's also the Hourly Activity function, which gently "buzzes" every hour as a reminder to get 250 steps in and take a break from the computer. This feature is especially helpful if you work at a desk.