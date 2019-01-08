Khloé Kardashian’s Favorite Fitbit Is Majorly Discounted — But Not for Long!

If your New Year’s resolutions involve getting in shape, you’ve probably been looking for ways to keep your fitness goals on track. One of the easiest ways to stay motivated is by wearing a Fitbit. These popular fitness trackers are not only loved by trainers and athletes but also your favorite celebs who like to keep fit.

Everyone from former president Barack Obama to songstress Carrie Underwood has been seen wearing them in and out of the gym. These handy tech wearables help you get the most out of your workout by tracking your heart rate, steps, sleeping patterns, and more. If you’ve had your eye on one for a while but haven’t taken the plunge yet, now’s your chance!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Right now, you can save up to $30 off of some of the brand’s most popular models, including Khloe Kardashian’s favorite Fitbit Iconic and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Fitbit Alta HR. Bonus: You’ll get free shipping on any orders over $50!

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

With so many options on sale, it can be overwhelming to sort through them all — so we rounded up our favorite Fitbits that are seriously marked down. You have until January 19 to score one of the discounted activity trackers, but you’ll have to act fast. With prices this good, they are sure to sell out quickly! Keep scrolling to see our editor’s picks from the Fitbit Sale.

Fitbit

Buy It! Fitbit Charge3, $149.95 (originally $169.95); fitbit.com

Fitbit

Buy It! Fitbit Iconic Adidas Edition, $279.95 ($299.95); fitbit.com

Fitbit

Buy It! Fitbit Iconic, $249.95 (originally $269.95); fitbit.com

Fitbit

Buy It! Fitbit Alta HR, $119.95 (originally $149.95); fitbit.com

Fitbit

Buy It! Fitbit Versa, $179.95 (originally $199.95); fitbit.com

Fitbit

Buy It! Fitbit Aria2 Smart Scale, $99.95 (originally $129.95); fitbit.com