Fitbit Recalling 1 Million Smartwatches After 'Very Limited Number' of Reports of Burn Injuries
Fitbit is recalling 1 million of their Ionic smartwatches after a "very limited number" of reports of burn injuries, the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Wednesday.
The wearables company, owned by Google, said they received "at least" 115 reports from Ionic users in the U.S. and 59 from overseas that watch batteries were overheating.
In the U.S., 78 people reported burn injuries from the watches, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns. There were another 40 reports of burn injuries from international users.
PEOPLE has reached out to Fitbit for comment. In a statement to Reuters, the company said that the affected watches are less than 0.01% of the units sold. Fitbit has sold around 1 million Ionic watches in the U.S. and about 693,000 internationally.
"These incidents are very rare and this voluntary recall does not impact other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers," the company said.
Anyone with Ionic watches with the model FB503CPBU, FB503GYBK, FB503WTGY or FB503WTNV "should immediately stop using" them, CPSC said. Users can contact Fitbit to receive a pre-paid mailer to send the watch back and will receive a refund of $299, along with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.
The watches, which Fitbit stopped producing in 2020, were first introduced in 2017 and tracked fitness activity, heart rate and sleep. They were sold at Best Buy, Kohl's, Target, Amazon and the Fitbit website until Dec. 2021.