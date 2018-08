Following the birth of daughter Mia, trainer and Good American ambassador Emily Skye has kept her followers up-to-date on how the fitness aspect of her life has changed — and how she’s working hard on regaining her strength.

The Aussie influencer credits midnight workouts (when her baby is asleep) and candidly spoke about how she felt “slow and sluggish” at the beginning of her journey at six weeks postpartum.

“It was hard to notice changes until I looked back to where I started,” Skye wrote on Instagram, adding that she doesn’t follow strict guidelines. “I’m feeling pretty proud of myself because I have worked really hard but I’ve been really balanced [with eating] too.”