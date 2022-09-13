Lifestyle Health First Monkeypox Death in United States Confirmed in Los Angeles The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health noted that the individual who died of monkeypox was severely immunocompromised By Vanessa Etienne Vanessa Etienne Twitter Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 13, 2022 10:34 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Monkeypox virions. Photo: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP Officials have confirmed that a Los Angeles resident has died from monkeypox, believed to be the first fatality from the virus in the United States. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the death on Monday following an autopsy. Health officials noted that the resident was "severely immunocompromised" and was hospitalized. Additional information on the patient won't be released to the public due to privacy. The death was first reported on Sept. 8 in a media briefing where the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Chief Medical Officer and Director Rita Singhal said an investigation was underway. At the time, there were two U.S. deaths under investigation and awaiting autopsy reports to determine what role monkeypox played in the individuals' deaths. Can Monkeypox Spread Through Objects like Doorknobs? An Expert Explains as U.S. Cases Surpass 6,500 Biden Administration Plans to Stretch Monkeypox Vaccine Doses Due to Limited Supply: Reports The other possible monkeypox death was reported in Texas and the Harris County Public Health (HCPH) confirmed that the resident, who died on Aug. 28, also suffered from various severe illnesses. The HCPH is awaiting an autopsy report and has yet to publicly confirm monkeypox as the cause of death. Monkeypox spreads primarily through skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids or lesions. The main form of transmission is through respiratory droplets, but it would require prolonged contact with an infected person. The virus can be prevented with the Jynneos smallpox vaccine, which can also be effective after a person is infected, according to the CDC. Along with the vaccine, medical professionals have also used an antiviral treatment called tecovirimat (TPOXX), to treat monkeypox in patients who are more likely to get severely ill. As of Sept. 12, the United States has confirmed 21,985 cases of monkeypox, according to the CDC. Additionally, there have been 57,995 confirmed global cases of the virus across 103 countries.