First Lady Jill Biden Asks Busy Women to Get a Mammogram: 'Nothing on Your To-Do List Is More Important'

As first lady, a professor of English, a mother and grandmother, Dr. Jill Biden's daily to-do list is likely pretty long. But she's taking time to remind women to prioritize their health.

"I get it. You're busy. There are kids or grandkids to look after. You have so many things to take care of," Biden, 70, says in a new PSA encouraging women to make an appointment for a mammogram. "Take a moment to put your health first. Get your mammogram. It might save your life. And nothing on your to-do list is more important than that."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Biden's PSA is part of Lifetime's Stop Breast Cancer for Life campaign. The spot will run on air as well as on the network's social media channels.

The first lady started encouraging women to educate themselves about breast cancer in 1993, when four of her friends were diagnosed with the disease, which affects one of eight women in the United States.

After her friends' diagnoses, Dr. Biden "launched the Biden Breast Health Initiative to educate Delaware high school girls about the importance of early detection," according to her official White House bio. "As First Lady, Dr. Biden continues to stress the importance of cancer research and early detection efforts, especially in underrepresented communities and rural areas."

As president, Biden has said he will work to end cancer, a continuation of his effort as part of the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative, which "accelerate(s) cancer research aims to make more therapies available to more patients, while also improving our ability to prevent cancer and detect it at an early stage," according to the organization's website.

Dr. Biden's PSA wraps with an invitation to visit cancer.gov or to call 1-800-4-Cancer to get more information, including a fact sheet about mammograms.