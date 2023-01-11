First Hispanic President of Harvard Crimson Reveals Her Leukemia Relapse After 5 Years of Remission

Harvard University senior Raquel Coronell Uribe revealed her diagnosis in an open letter published in the Crimson Sunday

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 01:12 PM
Raquel Coronell Uribe
Photo: Facebook

Raquel Coronell Uribe was ready for a relaxing break following a stressful fall semester at Harvard University, when she received the news that her cancer had returned.

Uribe penned an open letter in the Harvard Crimson on Sunday revealing that just days after hitting the "five-year mark from the end of treatment" in December, her longtime oncologist, Dr. De Angulo had tears in his eyes as he conducted a test.

"Forty-eight hours and a bone marrow aspiration later, he confirmed that I had beaten the odds again — but this time, there were no bells or celebrations," Uribe writes. "The leukemia that had been so unlikely to return was back with a vengeance, leading a military insurgency on my until-then-at-peace bone marrow. Ready to devour me from the inside out, just when I thought it never would."

The senior revealed she had spent much of the fall semester feeling exhausted, unmotivated, and sore. She struggled to attend class and get her work done, and to eat and sleep regularly. "I felt needles in my shoulder so sharp that I ground my teeth to dust, gulped down more painkillers than I care to admit, and ended up at the emergency room not once but twice," she wrote.

In hindsight, she can see it was more than just the stress of being a senior and president of the Crimson — the country's oldest daily college newspaper, and a role she called "the absolute honor of a lifetime."

Now, she's preparing to undergo chemotherapy treatment once again, and she describes the world feeling like a tease of all the things she can't have. "It's as if the world is taunting you, reminding you that it's your last day of freedom before that life-saving poison exiles you to a dark room or a hospital bed, or generally anywhere near a receptacle to weather its harsh side effects."

As she once again faces a long health battle, she compares the feeling of starting chemo to that of shipping off to war, the feelings of undergoing the treatment as "life-crushing, life-sucking, life-suppressing."

She first battled leukemia at age 16, she writes, recalling missing out on the experiences of "sneaking out" to parties in high school, and watching her peers navigate where they'd spend the next four years of their lives, "shopping around for a future," while she wondered whether she had four more years at all.

One day, it all ended. She rang the "glorious bell that marked the end of treatment," applied to college, attended Harvard, and lived her life. But she writes that she always felt she was "living on borrowed time."

Despite reaching the five-year mark where she was considered to be cancer-free permanently, her chances for relapse were "so statistically low" that she was "considered fully free of the disease," Uribe's winter break brought a new battle instead of a permanent cease-fire.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I don't have a neat conclusion to offer — no inspirational words, no promise that 'everything happens for a reason,' no certainty that after all of this, I'll come out stronger on the other side," she writes. "I was born on a day when God was sick. Maybe he was battling with himself, then, too."

Related Articles
Bob Odenkirk attends In Conversation With David Cross: Audible's "Summer In Argyle"
Bob Odenkirk Focusing on Work-Life Balance After Heart Attack: 'We Don't Get to Carry On Forever'
Sunny Hostin rollout
'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Had a Breast Reduction, Liposuction: 'I Feel Like a Better Version of Myself'
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker Opens Up About His Health Crisis: 'I Am Blessed to Be Alive'
Remi Bader attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
Allison Holthoff, N.S. woman dies after waiting 7 hours in hospital ER, family demands answers
Canadian Woman Dies After 7-Hour Wait in Emergency Room: 'The System Is Obviously Broken'
Facebook and Instagram outage
Seattle Public Schools Sue TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for Damaging Kids' Mental Health
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19155 -- Pictured: Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Hosts 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Without Her Voice After Recovering from 'Random' Sickness
Selma Blair Says MS Still ‘Haunts My Physical Cells’ Despite Being in Remission: ‘It’s There’ -she is SELF's cover star . Photography: Heather Hazzan .
Selma Blair Gives Candid Update About Life With MS: 'I'm So Much Better, but It Haunts My Physical Cells'
Jason Kaplan Talks 90 lb Weight Loss Journey
Radio Show Producer Loses Over 90 Lbs. After Ditching His 'Out of Control' Eating Habits
CTV News Edmonton field reporter Jessica Robb has medical emergency on cam Jan 8 2023
Canadian News Reporter 'Better' and 'Resting' After Suffering Medical Emergency on Live TV
Variety Path to Parity Summit, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jun 2018
ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton Details the Health Benefits of Dry January: 'Give It a Try'
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches in the ninth inning of an MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals on August 9, 2022 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
White Sox Player Liam Hendriks Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: 'I Am Resolved to Embrace the Fight'
Health care, fitness and weight loss
New Recommendations for Treating Childhood Obesity Include Medications and Surgery for the First Time
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda Says Chemo 'Hit Me Hard,' Made Her 'Think About Death a Lot'
Costway 1HP Under-Desk Walking Treadmill
Shoppers Have 'Loved Every Minute' They're on This Space-Saving Walking Pad — and It's 56% Off at Target
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Says She 'Struggled with a Little PTSD' After Her Mini Stroke