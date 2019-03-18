It was last year that 63-year-old firefighter Bill Staudt noticed his station in Queens was not equipped with an automated external defibrillator device.

Staudt, who has been with the FDNY for nearly four decades, submitted a request to the department’s management team for one to be placed in the building “just in case” of an emergency, he told CBS New York.

Then, in September, just a few months after it was installed, Staudt would become the first life the defibrillator would save.

“I went back to my desk to finish a report, and as I finished I felt a burning sensation in the center of my chest,” he told the news station. “Next thing I know it’s lights and sirens, and I’m in the back of this ambulance and I’m being taken to the hospital.”

Staudt had gone into cardiac arrest, which typically causes people to lose consciousness and can be fatal in minutes. Unlike a heart attack, where there is a blockage of blood flow, cardiac arrest is induced by an electrical malfunction causes the heart to stop beating altogether, which means blood isn’t flowing anywhere in the body.

Staudt’s fellow firefighters acted swiftly and used the same defibrillator he had lobbied for just months earlier to regulate his heartbeat until he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Staudt has since had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator placed in his chest that will be able to monitor his heart all throughout the day, according to CBS.

Nearly 475,000 people die of cardiac arrest every year, the American Heart Association says, which is more than “colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, influenza, pneumonia, auto accidents, HIV, firearms, and house fires combined.”

If a defibrillator is not available outside of a hospital setting while someone is experiencing cardiac arrest, the next best course of action is to administer CPR, which increases the victim’s likelihood of survival by 90 percent, according to the organization.

Today, Staudt is happy his precautionary steps to install the AED device proved useful when the time came, and he is grateful for the first responders who jumped into action.

“There’s no greater reward than saving another person’s life,” he told CBS.