Finneas O'Connell is on the mend.

The musician and producer, 25, shared an X-ray of his fractured bones on Instagram Thursday, and explained in the caption of his post that he is recovering after he injured his collarbone and suffered a head fracture following an accident with his electric bike.

"Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow," Finneas began.

"The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I'm feeling great!" he continued.

The eight-time Grammy winner and brother to Billie Eilish went on to thank his surgeon, Dr. Brian Lee, as well as Dr. Neal Elattrache, plus "everyone at Kerlan Jobe for their incredible treatment I feel so privileged to have received."

Finneas also thanked his physical therapist, Jonathan Erb, "for guiding me through the treatment process as well as the ongoing process of physical rehab I now face."

He then expressed his gratitude to his longtime girlfriend, Claudia, saluting her "for guiding me through the treatment process as well as the ongoing process of physical rehab I now face."

Finneas later noted in his post that should his recovery continue to go well, he will still play at Eilish's upcoming shows in December, which is something he said he is "so grateful for."

"As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude," he said, then confessing, "You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned."

Finneas concluded: "I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you. See you all again soon ♥️."

Eilish, 20, is scheduled for three shows on Dec. 13, 15 and 16 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

She will also perform at Lollapalooza in Argentine, Chile, and Brazil next March, as well as at the Festival Estereo Picnic.