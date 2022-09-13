Federal Abortion Ban Proposed by Republicans Would Make the Procedure Illegal After 15 Weeks — in Every State

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced a bill that would put a national ban on abortion, however it is unlikely to advance past the Democrat-led Congress

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

Published on September 13, 2022 05:33 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (13388315e) United States Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican of South Carolina) offers remarks during a press conference on the introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act, in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, Tuesday, September 13, 2022. United States Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican of South Carolina) holds a press conference on the introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 13 Sep 2022
Photo: Shutterstock

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has introduced a bill that would create a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

On Tuesday, Graham discussed the new legislation — which would punish medical professionals who perform the procedure after 15 weeks with up to five years in prison. The national ban would have a few exceptions.

"I think we should have a law on the books that says after 15 weeks, no abortion on demand except in cases of rape, incest, to save the life of the mother," Graham said during a press conference. "And that should be where America's at."

The move comes as an effort to unite the Republican party on its anti-abortion stance ahead of the midterm elections. However, it is highly unlikely that the bill will advance past Congress, where Democrats hold the majority.

Many Democratic leaders quickly shared their opposition for Graham's proposal.

"The nationwide abortion ban proposal put forth today is the latest, clearest signal of extreme MAGA Republicans' intent to criminalize women's health freedom in all 50 states and arrest doctors for providing basic care," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The White House also criticized the bill and vowed to restore the rights lost following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"Today, Senator Graham introduced a national ban on abortion which would strip away women's rights in all 50 states. This bill is wildly out of step with what Americans believe," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierresaid in a statement.

"While President Biden and Vice President Harris are focused on the historic passage of the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, health care, and energy — and to take unprecedented action to address climate change — Republicans in Congress are focused on taking rights away from millions of women," she continued. "President Biden and Congressional Democrats are committed to restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade in the face of continued radical steps by elected Republicans to put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians instead of women and their doctors, threatening women's health and lives."

A majority of Americans support the right to abortion — polling from Pew Research shows that 61% of U.S. adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

