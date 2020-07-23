Here's the Full List of 76 Hand Sanitizers Containing Toxic Methanol

The FDA has identified dozens of hand sanitizer brands containing methanol, which can be toxic when applied to the skin

The Food and Drug Administration has now identified 76 types of hand sanitizer that may contain methanol, which can be toxic when applied to the skin or ingested.

In mid June, the FDA first listed nine different hand sanitizer products all from the Mexican manufacturer Eskbiochem SA de CV that should not be used under any circumstances. Throughout July, the administration has continued to release the names of hand sanitizers to avoid, bringing the total number of entries to 76.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, methanol can be absorbed in the body via inhalation, ingestion, skin contact, or eye contact. If ingested, it can cause a range of issues, including headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, kidney failure, coma, and death.

The FDA urges any consumers that have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol to seek treatment immediately. They also recommend consumers immediately stop using the toxic hand sanitizer products and dispose of them in appropriate hazardous waste containers. Consumers should not flush or pour the products down the drain.

If you feel you are having an adverse reaction to hand sanitizer containing methanol, you can contact your local Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222, the American Association of Poison Control Centers said in a release.

"There have been historical outbreaks of poisoning both from ingesting methanol but most importantly from topical administration of substances containing methanol. This is especially concerning for children as they have a much higher surface area to weight ratio and are more likely to become sick from a topically applied poison than adults," the release said.

While the list may appear to have duplicates, sanitizers with the same name may have different NDC (National Drug Code) numbers. Consumers can look up a sanitizer by its NDC number on the FDA website.

Here are the hand sanitizers to avoid:

Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)

MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer

Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer by 4E Brands North America, LLC

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

Assured Aloe

bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Andy’s Best

Andy’s

Gelclor

NeoNatural

Plus Advanced

Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)

Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)

Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Cavalry

ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel

Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Keep It Clean

Real Clean Hand Sanitizer

Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)

Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

DAESI hand sanitizer

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, health experts, including the CDC, have recommended washing hands with soap and water as the best way to avoid infection.

If soap and water are unavailable, the CDC has recommended using a hand sanitizer that’s made from at least 60 percent alcohol.

If done correctly, experts estimate that sanitizing your hands can reduce the rate of infection by respiratory illness infection by 16 to 21 percent.