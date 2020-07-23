Here's the Full List of 76 Hand Sanitizers Containing Toxic Methanol
The FDA has identified dozens of hand sanitizer brands containing methanol, which can be toxic when applied to the skin
The Food and Drug Administration has now identified 76 types of hand sanitizer that may contain methanol, which can be toxic when applied to the skin or ingested.
In mid June, the FDA first listed nine different hand sanitizer products all from the Mexican manufacturer Eskbiochem SA de CV that should not be used under any circumstances. Throughout July, the administration has continued to release the names of hand sanitizers to avoid, bringing the total number of entries to 76.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, methanol can be absorbed in the body via inhalation, ingestion, skin contact, or eye contact. If ingested, it can cause a range of issues, including headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, kidney failure, coma, and death.
The FDA urges any consumers that have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol to seek treatment immediately. They also recommend consumers immediately stop using the toxic hand sanitizer products and dispose of them in appropriate hazardous waste containers. Consumers should not flush or pour the products down the drain.
If you feel you are having an adverse reaction to hand sanitizer containing methanol, you can contact your local Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222, the American Association of Poison Control Centers said in a release.
"There have been historical outbreaks of poisoning both from ingesting methanol but most importantly from topical administration of substances containing methanol. This is especially concerning for children as they have a much higher surface area to weight ratio and are more likely to become sick from a topically applied poison than adults," the release said.
While the list may appear to have duplicates, sanitizers with the same name may have different NDC (National Drug Code) numbers. Consumers can look up a sanitizer by its NDC number on the FDA website.
Here are the hand sanitizers to avoid:
- Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)
- MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
- Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
- Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
- KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer by 4E Brands North America, LLC
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
- Assured Aloe
- bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
- QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
- Product(s)
- Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
- Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
- Andy’s Best
- Andy’s
- Gelclor
- NeoNatural
- Plus Advanced
- Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Selecto Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)
- Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer
- Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer
- Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Cavalry
- ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Real Clean Keep It Clean
- Real Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
- Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)
- Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- DAESI hand sanitizer
Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, health experts, including the CDC, have recommended washing hands with soap and water as the best way to avoid infection.
If soap and water are unavailable, the CDC has recommended using a hand sanitizer that’s made from at least 60 percent alcohol.
If done correctly, experts estimate that sanitizing your hands can reduce the rate of infection by respiratory illness infection by 16 to 21 percent.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.