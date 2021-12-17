The decision, though, will not change the limits on abortion in states like Texas which bans the procedure after 6 weeks of pregnancy

FDA Will Permanently Allow Abortion Pills to Be Sent by Mail

Americans can permanently get abortion pills by mail from now on, the Food and Drug Administration decided Thursday, after lifting a restriction that required abortion seekers to get the pills in person from a physician.

The decision immediately makes permanent the system that was set up at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow patients to get abortion pills after a telemedicine visit rather than going to a doctor's office. It also extends the availability of abortions as the Supreme Court looks likely to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made abortions legal across the United States.

With abortion pills, patients can undergo a medical abortion at their homes up through 10 weeks of pregnancy. The first take the drug mifepristone, which stops pregnancy from continuing, and then up to 48 hours later take misoprostol, which causes uterine contractions. In combination, the two end the pregnancy.

Although the FDA is allowing the abortion pills to be sent by mail, 19 states have already banned telemedicine visits for abortions, making it illegal for residents to receive the pills by mail, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Five states, including Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana, have outright bans on using telemedicine for abortion pills, while the other 14 — which includes Texas, Mississippi and Alabama — require patients to be in person with a physician to get them.

The decision also does not change the limits on abortion in states like Texas, which has banned the procedure after more than six weeks of pregnancy.

People in those restricted states could travel to another state for a telehealth visit and receive the pills by mail there, but it is another barrier for abortion seekers.

Medical abortions are extremely safe, and while the number of abortions nationwide are decreasing, abortions by pill are becoming favorable over a surgical abortion, with 40% of patients opting for them, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

On Thursday, Planned Parenthood celebrated the FDA's announcement, calling it a "victory for public health and health equity."