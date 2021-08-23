The advisement came after Mississippi's Department of Health said that an increasing number of people tried to take Ivermectin to prevent COVID-19

FDA Warns People Not to Treat COVID with Drug Meant for Livestock: 'You Are Not a Horse'

The Food and Drug Administration is strongly warning Americans not to take Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug used for livestock like horses and cows, as a COVID-19 treatment or form of prevention.

The FDA put out the warning on Saturday, after the Mississippi State Department of Health said that an increasing number of Mississippians had tried to take Ivermectin to prevent COVID-19.

Ivermectin is not authorized by the FDA as a treatment for COVID-19 and puts people at risk of developing seizures or coma, health experts have warned. Last year, small, incomplete studies had pointed to the drug as a possible treatment for the virus and Fox News touted the findings on air. People in some South American countries, particularly Brazil, had encouraged the use of Ivermectin.

The National Institutes of Health said in February that the studies on Ivermectin and COVID-19 "had incomplete information and significant methodological limitations," like a small test group and unclear results.

On Saturday, the FDA reshared on social media an article they published in March to again warn Americans not to take Ivermectin.

"You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it," the FDA tweeted.

In July, cases of illness related to Ivermectin toxicity increased five-fold, the Centers for Disease Control reported, according to ABC News. And Mississippi's health department said that 70% of their recent calls have been about ingesting Ivermectin that people had purchased at livestock supply centers.

"Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm," the FDA said.