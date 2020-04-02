FDA Orders All Zantac Medication Products Taken Off Shelves Immediately

Image zoom Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto/ Getty

A formal recall has been issued to clear Zantac products from store shelves across the country.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced orders to remove the antacids and generic forms from the market after further investigating the effects of ranitidine.

The products are commonly used, over the counter and by prescription, to treat heartburn, stomach ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The experts determined that a contaminant and probable carcinogen called N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) found in ranitidine meds can increase over time when not properly stored. Since this can make exposure to the impurity higher, the FDA said ranitidine products will no longer be available.

“We didn’t observe unacceptable levels of NDMA in many of the samples that we tested. However, since we don’t know how or for how long the product might have been stored, we decided that it should not be available to consumers and patients unless its quality can be assured,” Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a press release.

Added Woodcock: “The FDA will continue our efforts to ensure impurities in other drugs do not exceed acceptable limits so that patients can continue taking medicines without concern.”

A spokesperson for Sanofi, the pharmaceutical company that produces Zantac, told PEOPLE that the makers conducted a “voluntary recall” of the products in October due to “inconsistencies in preliminary test results.”

“At that time, all retailers and consumers were instructed to return or destroy the product,” said the spokesperson in a statement. “We take this issue seriously and continue to work closely with the FDA to evaluate any potential safety risks associated with Zantac.”

The representative added: “At Sanofi, we stand by the long-standing science that supports the safety of Zantac OTC products, which have been used by consumers for over two decades.”

FDA officials will send notices to ranitidine manufacturers and ask that they withdraw the products from the market. The administration said consumers who currently have the products should properly dispose of them, and those prescribed ranitidine should contact their doctor.

Other similar products that FDA testing hasn’t found NDMA in, to date, include Pepcid, Tagamet, Nexium, Prevacid and Prilosec, according to a press release.

“The FDA is committed to ensuring that the medicines Americans take are safe and effective,” said Woodcock. “We make every effort to investigate potential health risks and provide our recommendations to the public based on the best available science.”