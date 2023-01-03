FDA Makes Regulatory Change That Will Allow Retail Pharmacies to Offer Abortion Pills

Retail pharmacies will be allowed to offer abortion pills under a regulatory change made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to The New York Times, the updated FDA mandate will allow pharmacies that agree to certain criteria to dispose the abortion pill mifepristone with a prescription order from a certified healthcare provider. Politico adds that pharmacies in states that have near-total abortion bans would not be able to participate.

GenBioPro, the generic maker of the pill, states on its website that the pill works by blocking the production of progesterone, a hormone needed to prepare the uterine lining for successful implantation of a fertilized egg and sustain a pregnancy. It is then followed by misoprostol, a prostaglandin that induces uterine contractions, which expel the pregnancy.

GenBioPro CEO Evan Masingill touched on the FDA's decision on Tuesday by calling it "a step in the right direction that is especially needed to increase access to abortion care" in a statement to Politico.

"The FDA determined that removal of the in-person dispensing requirement and the addition of the requirement for certification for pharmacies were necessary to minimize the burden on the health care delivery system of complying with the [agency's Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy], while still ensuring that the benefits of mifepristone for medical abortion outweigh the risks," he explained.

The FDA last updated the process of accessing the pill in December 2021 when it lifted the requirement that asked for a patient to receive the prescription order for the pill in person.

In June 2022, the demand for abortion pills increased across the United States following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Companies that prescribe abortion pills reported more web traffic and appointment requests, including in states with "trigger" laws where abortion has already been banned or highly restricted.

Of the 13 states that had "trigger bans" in place — which effectively banned abortion after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade — Missouri was the first to enact theirs with multiple states following suit including Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Utah.

In August of last year, President Joe Biden signed his second executive order to protect access to reproductive healthcare services in response to the Supreme Court's decision.

Biden has stated repeatedly that he doesn't have the authority as president to restore the right to abortion himself.

"The only way we can secure a woman's right to choose and the balance that existed is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law," he previously explained. "No executive action from the president can do that."

Biden signed his first executive order related to abortion access in early July.

The order vowed to "ensure the safety of patients, providers, and third parties" who have abortions or provide abortion services.