FDA Makes Regulatory Change That Will Allow Retail Pharmacies to Offer Abortion Pills

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will now allow pharmacies that agree to certain criteria to dispose the abortion pill mifepristone with a prescription order from a certified healthcare provider

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 11:31 PM
Medication concept. Oral emergency contraceptive drug. Two white pills of Levonorgestrel are in silver blister, for birth control. Abortion problem concept. Isolated on white background and copy space.
Photo: File: Getty

Retail pharmacies will be allowed to offer abortion pills under a regulatory change made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to The New York Times, the updated FDA mandate will allow pharmacies that agree to certain criteria to dispose the abortion pill mifepristone with a prescription order from a certified healthcare provider. Politico adds that pharmacies in states that have near-total abortion bans would not be able to participate.

GenBioPro, the generic maker of the pill, states on its website that the pill works by blocking the production of progesterone, a hormone needed to prepare the uterine lining for successful implantation of a fertilized egg and sustain a pregnancy. It is then followed by misoprostol, a prostaglandin that induces uterine contractions, which expel the pregnancy.

GenBioPro CEO Evan Masingill touched on the FDA's decision on Tuesday by calling it "a step in the right direction that is especially needed to increase access to abortion care" in a statement to Politico.

"The FDA determined that removal of the in-person dispensing requirement and the addition of the requirement for certification for pharmacies were necessary to minimize the burden on the health care delivery system of complying with the [agency's Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy], while still ensuring that the benefits of mifepristone for medical abortion outweigh the risks," he explained.

The FDA last updated the process of accessing the pill in December 2021 when it lifted the requirement that asked for a patient to receive the prescription order for the pill in person.

RELATED VIDEO: Biden Vows to Codify Abortion Rights in January if Voters Install Democratic Majorities in Congress

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In June 2022, the demand for abortion pills increased across the United States following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Companies that prescribe abortion pills reported more web traffic and appointment requests, including in states with "trigger" laws where abortion has already been banned or highly restricted.

Of the 13 states that had "trigger bans" in place — which effectively banned abortion after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. WadeMissouri was the first to enact theirs with multiple states following suit including Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Utah.

In August of last year, President Joe Biden signed his second executive order to protect access to reproductive healthcare services in response to the Supreme Court's decision.

Biden has stated repeatedly that he doesn't have the authority as president to restore the right to abortion himself.

"The only way we can secure a woman's right to choose and the balance that existed is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law," he previously explained. "No executive action from the president can do that."

Biden signed his first executive order related to abortion access in early July.

The order vowed to "ensure the safety of patients, providers, and third parties" who have abortions or provide abortion services.

Related Articles
abortion pill
Abortion Pill Startup Will Sell Meds to Patients Before They Get Pregnant: 'Peace of Mind'
joe biden
President Joe Biden Signs Executive Order to Protect Abortion Access
abortion pill
Demand for Abortion Pills Increases After 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal
Birth control pills
Pharmaceutical Company Seeks FDA Approval for First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill
roe v. wade
Abortions Are Still Legal in the U.S. — but Here's What Could Happen If 'Roe' Is Overturned
plan-b
What to Know About Emergency Contraception and Weight — Heavier People Can Still Take It, Expert Says
mifepristone (L) and misoprostol tablets
FDA Will Permanently Allow Abortion Pills to Be Sent by Mail
Abortion rights demonstrators gather at a Rally for Reproductive Freedom at Pan American Neighborhood Park on June 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas
1 in 3 Women Have to Travel Over an Hour for an Abortion Clinic: New Study
From left: Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi
Biden Vows to Codify Abortion Rights in January if Voters Install Democratic Majorities in Congress
Women's March "Hold The Line For Abortion Justice" At The Supreme Court During Jackson Women's Health Organization v. Dobbs Hearing
Arizona Attorney General Agrees Not to Enforce Near-Total Abortion Ban Until 2023
Image
TikTok Video Goes Viral After Revealing Men Know Very Little About Women's Periods
Abortion-rights activists holding signs gather in front of the Supreme Court building following the announcement to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in Washington D.C.
Biden Administration Says Federal Law Requires Doctors to Provide Abortion When Mother's Life Is at Risk
Empty hospital bed near sunny window
Feds Launch First Investigation into Allegations that a Woman Was Denied a Medically-Necessary Abortion
Phoebe Bridgers Talks Abortion Access and Her Abortion: 'It's Safe'
Phoebe Bridgers Recalls Her 'Super Safe' Abortion Last Year: 'Everyone Deserves That Kind of Access'
roe v. wade
Americans Look to Mexico for Abortion Services After 'Roe v. Wade' Is Overturned
Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press event on reproductive right in front of the U.S. Capitol
House of Representatives Passes Bills to Protect Access to Abortion After 'Roe v. Wade' Is Overturned