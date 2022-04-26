FDA Grants Full Approval of COVID-19 Treatment Remdesivir for Young Children

This picture shows a vial of Remdesivir at Movianto premises, as parcels of drugs are being sent to India, in Aalst, on April 30, 2021. - Belgium will help India, where the situation in the ongoing pandemic is very severe, with 9000 doses of the antiviral drug Remdesivir. The pharmaceuticals have to be packed in special cases before they leave on a flight tonight

Credit: DIRK WAEM/Belga/AFP via Getty