FDA Delays Decision on Banning Juul Products, Citing Need for More Time 

The FDA did not issue a decision on whether to ban Juul products in the U.S., but banned thousands of other e-cigarette products from the market

Electronic cigarettes and pods by Juul, the nation's largest maker of vaping products, are offered for sale at the Smoke Depot on September 13, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois

The Food and Drug Administration has held off on its decision to ban products manufactured by Juul, the largest e-cigarette manufacturer.

The FDA has now banned the sale of almost 950,000 lesser-known e-cigarette products that "lacked sufficient evidence that they have a benefit to adult smokers sufficient to overcome the public health threat posed by the well-documented, alarming levels of youth use of such products," according to NPR.

Still, the agency has delayed its decision on Juul, whose products make up 40% of the e-cigarette market. The FDA had been ordered by a federal judge to review over 6 million applications for "new tobacco products," and while they issued marketing denial orders for hundreds of thousands of products, Juul was not included.

An illustration shows a man exhaling smoke from an electronic cigarette in Washington, DC on October 2, 2018. Credit: EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty

The FDA said in a Thursday press release that it would "continue to work expeditiously on the remaining applications ... many of which are in the final stages of review."

NPR reports that the FDA "was not expected to respond to every product application by Thursday's deadline." Still, the agency's lack of decision on Juul products frustrated some advocates and organizations, including The Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, which praised the FDA for its new bans, but said the agency "leaves kids at risk" by not taking the next step of banning all e-cigarettes, per ABC News.

The American Lung Association stated that it was "deeply disappointed" in the FDA for its failure to take action on Juul and related products.

A company spokesman for Juul Labs said in a statement provided to ABC News that the company respects "the central role of the FDA and the required thorough science- and evidence-based review of our applications, which is key to advancing harm reduction and earning a license to operate.

They added, "We remain committed to transitioning adult smokers away from combustible cigarettes while combating underage use."

The FDA's lack of action comes just months after Juul was ordered to pay $40 million to the state of North Carolina for marketing its product to teens. Attorney General Josh Stein in a July statement that "JUUL targeted young people, including teens, with its highly addictive e-cigarette," adding, "It lit the spark and fanned the flames of a vaping epidemic among our children – one that you can see in any high school in North Carolina."

The country's vaping epidemic has caused teens to suffer serious lung and kidney issues, with some coming close to death after experiencing illnesses caused by vaping. According to the FDA, flavored e-cigarettes are "extremely popular among youth, with over 80% of e-cigarette users ages 12 through 17 using them."