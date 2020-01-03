FDA Announces Ban on Fruit and Mint E-Cigarette Flavors That Appeal to Kids

Image zoom Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald/Getty

The Food and Drug Administration has announced a new policy to limit the access young people have to vaping products in the United States.

On Thursday, the FDA announced that starting in 30 days, they would begin enforcing a rule prohibiting sales of “flavored, cartridge-based” e-cigarette products — which includes fruit and mint flavors — with the exception of tobacco and menthol.

The policy will also apply to vaping products specifically “targeted to minors or whose marketing is likely to promote use” by children. Companies that do not stop selling, manufacturing or producing the products will risk enforcement actions from the FDA.

In November, findings from the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey showed that over 5 million middle and high school-aged children use e-cigarettes, with the majority of respondents indicating a preference for cartridge-based products.

“The United States has never seen an epidemic of substance use arise as quickly as our current epidemic of youth use of e-cigarettes,” Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

“By prioritizing enforcement against the products that are most widely used by children, our action today seeks to strike the right public health balance by maintaining e-cigarettes as a potential off-ramp for adults using combustible tobacco while ensuring these products don’t provide an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for our youth,” Azar continued. “We will not stand idly by as this crisis among America’s youth grows and evolves, and we will continue monitoring the situation and take further actions as necessary.”

Added FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D: “While we expect that responsible members of industry will comply with premarket requirements, we’re ready to take action against any unauthorized e-cigarette products as outlined in our priorities. We’ll also closely monitor the use rates of all e-cigarette products and take additional steps to address youth use as necessary.”

The FDA also declined to refer to the policy as a “ban,” noting that companies wishing to sell such products can “submit an application” and the federal agency will decide whether to authorize the products for sale.

Explaining why the FDA continued to permit the sale of tobacco and menthol flavors, Azar told reports on Thursday that the flavors were “less appealing” to kids, according to CNBC. Juul, a popular e-cigarette manufacturer, previously announced they would stop selling their mint-flavored pods shortly after studies listed the flavor as the most popular among high school students, the outlet reported.

Months earlier, Donald Trump announced plans to undertake a more all-encompassing policy, which would completely remove flavored e-cigarettes from the market, with the exception of tobacco-flavored products.

In December, Congress passed a year-end congressional spending bill with a provision to raise the purchasing age for all tobacco products — including cigarettes and e-cigarettes — from 18 to 21.

Azar also made it clear on Thursday that the decision to prohibit sales of flavored-products is seen as a “separate issue” from vaping-related lung illnesses by the Trump administration, CNBC reported.

As the CDC has noted, a majority of vaping-related lung illnesses are coming from products containing THC.

As of Dec. 31, the CDC reported 2,561 cases of hospitalized EVALI across the U.S., and 55 deaths from the illness have been confirmed.

The CDC has urged Americans to avoid vaping while investigations into the deaths and illnesses proceed.

“While this investigation is ongoing, people should consider not using e-cigarette products,” said Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman, incident manager of the CDC’s response to the vaping-related lung injuries. “People who do use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms, for example, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea and vomiting — and promptly seek medical attention for any health concerns.”