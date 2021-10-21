FDA Authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID Boosters, Allows 'Mix and Match' from Original Dose

The agency is allowing those who are eligible to receive a booster to get one from a manufacturer different than their original dose

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a booster shot of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, making boosters of all three vaccines in the country available to the public.

Furthermore, the agency is allowing a "mix and match" approach to boosters for those who are eligible to receive one — meaning a person can get a booster from a manufacturer different than their original dose.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today's actions demonstrate our commitment to public health in proactively fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic," acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As the pandemic continues to impact the country, science has shown that vaccination continues to be the safest and most effective way to prevent COVID-19, including the most serious consequences of the disease, such as hospitalization and death" Woodcock continued. "The available data suggest waning immunity in some populations who are fully vaccinated. The availability of these authorized boosters is important for continued protection against COVID-19 disease."

covid vaccine A medical professional giving a vaccine shot | Credit: Getty

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has scheduled a meeting on Thursday to review the matter. A formal recommendation signed by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is pending.

As part of the emergency authorization on Wednesday, the FDA is allowing a Moderna booster shot to be administered to individuals six months after they have been fully vaccinated. Individuals eligible to receive the booster include people 65 years of age and older, anyone older than 18 who is at high risk of severe COVID-19, and those 18 and over who are at risk of COVID-19 due to high exposure at their job.

Meanwhile, those 18 years and older who initially received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine may seek a booster two months after their initial inoculation.

RELATED VIDEO: DA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer's COVID Vaccine

"The amendments to the emergency use authorizations to include a single booster dose in eligible populations are based on the available data and information and follows the input from the members of our advisory committee who were supportive of the use of a booster dose of these vaccines in eligible populations," said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

"We are also taking action today to include the use of mix and match boosters to address this public health need," Marks added. "We will work to accrue additional data as quickly as possible to further assess the benefits and risks of the use of booster doses in additional populations and plan to update the healthcare community and public with our determination in the coming weeks."

The latest authorization comes weeks after the FDA authorized a booster shot for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine among at-risk populations.

As of Wednesday, 57.1 percent (189.7 million) of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the CDC, while 66.1 percent (219.3 million) have received at least one dose.