Can't Find an At-Home COVID-19 Test? These 6 FDA-Authorized Options Are Still in Stock Online
Coronavirus cases have hit an all-time high across the United States, which means more people than ever are getting tested regularly. While finding an appointment to get tested may be difficult right now (depending on your location), the Food and Drug Administration has authorized several at-home COVID-19 tests for emergency usage, so people can still test themselves in a timely manner if they are experiencing symptoms or believe they've been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The FDA has authorized a number of at-home rapid antigen and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 tests, which are the two types of tests typically offered at official testing sites. To find out if a test you own or want to purchase is FDA-authorized, search the name on the site's antigen diagnostic tests page for rapid tests, or the molecular diagnostic tests page for PCR options.
Home tests sold at major drug stores like Walgreens and CVS have been selling out quickly, but there are still plenty of options available online. Here are six FDA-authorized at-home COVID-19 tests in stock right now:
- iHealth COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, 2 Pack, $17.98; amazon.com
- On/Go At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, 2 Pack, $24.88 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home PCR Test Kit, $80.75 with coupon (orig. $99); amazon.com
- Lucira Check It COVID-19 PCR Test Kit, $75 with coupon (orig. $89); amazon.com
- EmpowerDX At-Home COVID-19 PCR Test, $99.99; amazon.com
- Everlywell COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit, $109; everlywell.com
iHealth COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test
At $18 for a pack of two tests, the iHealth at-home COVID-19 test is one of the most affordable options on the market right now. The rapid antigen test requires a self-administered nasal swab, and results can be detected within 15 minutes. iHealth says the test can be used for those aged 2 and above; persons 15 and older can collect their own test samples, while adult administration is required for ages 2 to 14. The brand also has an app that can be used to track results for larger groups who are testing at once.
Buy It! iHealth COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, 2 Pack, $17.98; amazon.com
On/Go At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test
On/Go's rapid antigen nasal swab test claims to have one of the speediest results compared to its competitors, detecting a positive or negative result in just 10 minutes with 95 percent accuracy, according to the brand. It features a user-friendly app that provides test instructions, helps you correctly interpret sample results, and lets you store and share historical data. The nasal swab test can be used on anyone ages 2 and up.
Buy It! On/Go At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, 2 Pack, $24.88 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home PCR Test Kit
Unlike the more common nasal swab tests, DxTerity is a PCR COVID-19 test that uses a saliva sample. To complete the test, register your kit at DxTerity.com, collect your saliva sample in the tube provided by following the included instructions, and ship the sample the same day at a FedEx location. (DxTerity provides a prepaid mailing label.) You will be sent an email when your results are available, which many reviewers say was about 24 to 48 hours later.
Buy It! DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home PCR Test Kit, $80.75 with coupon (orig. $99); amazon.com
Lucira Check It COVID-19 Molecular Test Kit
Lucira's at-home molecular test is more sensitive than a rapid antigen test, per the brand. It falls somewhere in between a rapid and PCR test based on the way it works — it detects genetic material from the virus similar to a PCR test, but in a fast, 30-minute time frame (similar to a rapid test) and without the need to send it to a lab. Unlike other nasal swab tests, the sample reader is a small device — instead of a flat pamphlet — that lights up to let you know whether your test is positive or negative. It's approved for ages 2 and up.
Buy It! Lucira Check It COVID-19 PCR Test Kit, $75 with coupon (orig. $89); amazon.com
EmpowerDX At-Home COVID-19 PCR Test
The EmpowerDX at-home PCR COVID-19 test requires a nasal swab collection that is mailed the same day to a laboratory, which processes your sample and gives you results within 48 hours after receiving it. (The brand provides a prepaid FedEx mailing label.) EmpowerDX claims its test is "airline approved," and a few shoppers say it worked smoothly for flights that require a negative test before departure and general traveling. However, if you intend to use an at-home test for traveling, it is recommended to refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel guidelines and pay careful attention to the timeline for receiving the results.
Buy It! EmpowerDX At-Home COVID-19 PCR Test, $99.99; amazon.com
Everlywell COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit
Everlywell is known for its wide array of home health tests, including allergy and food sensitivity options, and its at-home COVID-19 test was one of the first to hit the market during the pandemic. While it uses a similar process of other at-home PCR tests — you'll mail back a nasal swab sample to a laboratory for results in 24 to 48 hours — one standout feature is that if you test positive, a health consultant is available to guide you through the next steps. Everlywell recommends its test for people 18 and older and does not currently offer one for children.
Buy It! Everlywell COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit, $109; everlywell.com
- Amazon Shoppers Are Buying 'the Best Countertop Humidifier' for Every Room in the House
- Can't Find an At-Home COVID-19 Test? These 6 FDA-Authorized Options Are Still in Stock Online
- The Top-Rated Robot Vacuum That Makes Shoppers' Lives 'So Much Easier' Is $100 Off at Amazon
- Amazon Shoppers Didn't Realize How Dirty Their Homes Were Before Using This Shark Vacuum — and It's on Sale