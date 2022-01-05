Can't Find an At-Home COVID-19 Test? These 6 FDA-Authorized Options Are Still in Stock Online

At $18 for a pack of two tests, the iHealth at-home COVID-19 test is one of the most affordable options on the market right now. The rapid antigen test requires a self-administered nasal swab, and results can be detected within 15 minutes. iHealth says the test can be used for those aged 2 and above; persons 15 and older can collect their own test samples, while adult administration is required for ages 2 to 14. The brand also has an app that can be used to track results for larger groups who are testing at once.