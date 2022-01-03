Amazon's At-Home COVID-19 PCR Test Is FDA-Authorized for Emergency Usage and Only $40

While many at-home tests are rapid antigen tests, meaning that you get results in 15 to 30 minutes, Amazon's test is a real-time polymerase chain reaction test, a variation of the PCR test that gets you results within 24 hours of lab submission. To use the kit, simply register your kit online at AmazonDX.com, collect a nasal sample following the instruction provided, and ship the sample the same day at a UPS location. (The test kit provides a prepaid next day delivery mailing label.) The test will be sampled at Amazon's College of American Pathologists-accredited and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments-certified laboratory, and your results will appear on AmazonDX.com within 24 hours of the collection time.