FDA Approves New Drug to Treat Alopecia

The oral tablet, made by U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, saw 80% hair regrowth from patients in 36 weeks

A woman is indoors in her living room. Her head is shaved due to chemotherapy. She is sitting and looking thoughtful.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug called baricitinib, an oral tablet that can restore hair growth, the agency announced Monday.

The drug, made by U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, is intended to be a treatment for people with alopecia areata. The skin disease, which affects more than 6 million Americans, is the second most common cause of hair loss and can leave people with patchy bald spots or the complete loss of all hair. For some, the condition only lasts for a few months before growing back, but for others it is permanent.

Baricitinib, which was already approved by the FDA to treat rheumatoid arthritis in 2018, saw 80% of hair regrowth from patients in 36 weeks compared to only 5% from patients who took a placebo.

"Access to safe and effective treatment options is crucial for the significant number of Americans affected by severe alopecia," Dr. Kendall Marcus, director of the Division of Dermatology and Dentistry in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a release. "Today's approval will help fulfill a significant unmet need for patients with severe alopecia areata."

Last month, another drug to treat alopecia from Concert Pharmaceuticals showed high success during its clinical trials, with patients regaining at least 80% of their hair in 24 weeks, the company said.

Alopecia is a common condition that can be psychologically tough on sufferers. Jada Pinkett Smith, in particular, has been vocal about how she's struggled with her hair loss over the last few years, saying in 2018 that it "was terrifying" when it first started.