FDA Approves Narcan Spray for Over-the-Counter Use Amid Sharply Rising Opioid Deaths in the U.S.

"We encourage the manufacturer to make accessibility to the product a priority by making it available as soon as possible and at an affordable price," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D.

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 29, 2023 02:00 PM
Narcan
Narcan. Photo: Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty

The Food and Drug Administration gave its approval for Narcan — a prescription nasal spray that helps reverse the effects of opioid overdose — to be sold over the counter, the agency said.

While it's commonly referred to as Narcan, a branded nasal spray, the medication itself is naloxone. The medication, which is sprayed into one nostril, is able to immediately restore normal breathing in someone who has overdosed on fentanyl, heroin and/or prescription painkillers within 30 to 90 minutes.

Following the FDA's approval, people would be able to pick up the medication at drug stores, convenience grocery stores, gas stations and online. The FDA said it will depend on the manufacturer, but it could be available over the counter in a couple of months.

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said the approval will go a long way in addressing the "dire public health need" for the life saving medication as opioid overdoses continue to rise.

"Today's approval of OTC naloxone nasal spray will help improve access to naloxone, increase the number of locations where it's available and help reduce opioid overdose deaths throughout the country," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. "We encourage the manufacturer to make accessibility to the product a priority by making it available as soon as possible and at an affordable price."

At the moment, people who have Medicaid or private insurance can buy a two-dose pack of prescription Narcan with a co-pay of less than $10, according to The New York Times. However, it noted that there is a price discrepancy since one big-box pharmacy in Manhattan charged $98 for the box while a pharmacy chain in New Jersey charged $73.

narcan-1.jpg

Emergent BioSolutions, which makes Narcan, declined to give a price point to the publication, but said it would work with leaders of the government to "increase access and availability."

"We are dedicated to improving public health and assisting those working hard to end the opioid crisis — so now with leaders across government, retail and advocacy groups, we must work together to continue increasing access and availability, as well as educate the public on the risks of opioid overdoses and the value of being prepared with Narcan to help save a life," said Robert G. Kramer, the chief executive officer of Emergent BioSolutions, told the Times.

This comes as opioid overdoses have hit a record high number with more than 101,000 fatal overdoses reported between Oct., 2021 and Oct. 2022, according to the FDA's press release. The agency said these numbers have been "primarily driven" due to the circulation of fentanyl.

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, overdose deaths due to opioids have nearly doubled since 2017. There were over 47,000 overdose deaths in 2017 and over 80,000 six years later in 2021.

