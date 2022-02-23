The FDA hopes that by approving ONE male condom, more people will use them during anal sex, where the risk of sexually transmitted diseases is "significantly higher"

FDA Approves a Condom for Use During Anal Sex for the First Time

For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration has approved a condom brand for use during anal sex.

On Wednesday, the FDA said that they are approving ONE male condoms, manufactured by Global Protection Corp., in the hopes of encouraging people to use them during anal sex and protect against HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.

The FDA said that the risk of sexually transmitted disease is "significantly higher" during anal sex compared to vaginal intercourse.

"This authorization helps us accomplish our priority to advance health equity through the development of safe and effective products that meet the needs of diverse populations," Dr. Courtney Lias, director of the FDA's Office of GastroRenal, OB-GYN, General Hospital, and Urology Devices, said in a press release.

The FDA had previously only approved condoms for use during vaginal sex, including the ONE brand condoms. Despite the lack of FDA approval, the Centers for Disease Control have long recommended using condoms for anal sex.

"The FDA's authorization of a condom that is specifically indicated, evaluated and labeled for anal intercourse may improve the likelihood of condom use during anal intercourse," Lias said.

Global Protection Corp. had asked the FDA allow them to market their condoms for use during anal sex last year, after a study found that they failed less than 1% of the time during anal sex, and 1.89% of the time during vaginal sex.

In the clinical trial — of 252 men who have sex with men and 252 men who have sex with women — adverse events such as an STI were reported just 0.64% of the time.