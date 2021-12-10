New FDA-Approved Eye Drug Can Improve Close-Up Vision and Reduce Need for Reading Glasses
One drop of Vuity in each eye can give users sharper vision for 6 to 10 hours
A new drug aimed at improving close-up vision is now available by prescription at pharmacies in the United States.
Pilocarpine eye drops — sold under the brand name Vuity — may replace reading glasses for millions of people who suffer from age-related blurry vision.
The drug was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in October and became available to the public this week, according to KIRO-TV. It can reportedly take effect within 15 minutes.
One drop in each eye can give users sharper vision for 6 to 10 hours. A 30-day supply of Vuity costs about $80.
The Pharmaceutical Business Review (PBR) reports that the product can improve the up-close and intermediate vision of adults without affecting their distance vision.
"We are pleased to be able to bring this first-of-its-kind treatment to market sooner than expected for the millions of Americans with presbyopia who may benefit from it," said Allergan medical therapeutics senior vice president Jag Dosanjh, according to PBR.
"This significant innovation in age-related eye health reflects our commitment to advance vision care and expands our leading portfolio of treatments for eye care providers and their patients."
According to PBR, around 128 million Americans are affected by presbyopia, a condition that reduces the ability to focus on nearby objects and usually begins at age 40.
In the past, reading glasses have been used to treat presbyopia.
Dr. George Waring, principal investigator of a clinical trial of 750 participants, recently weighed in on how it works via WLNY-TV.
"Vuity utilizes the eye's natural ability to reduce its pupil size," said Dr. Waring.
"Reducing the pupil size expands the depth of field or the depth of focus, and that allows you to focus at different ranges naturally."