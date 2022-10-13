FDA Announces Nationwide Shortage of Adderall

The Food and Drug Administration announced a shortage of Adderall, a common treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy

By
Vanessa Etienne
Published on October 13, 2022 05:17 PM
Drugs overdose
Photo: Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration announced a shortage of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly referred to by the brand name Adderall.

On Wednesday, the agency said in a release that Teva Pharmaceuticals — maker of Adderall, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy — has cited manufacturing delays for the shortage and difficulty meeting a surge in demand.

The FDA said other manufacturers are continuing to produce Adderall, but there is an insufficient supply to meet the current U.S. need. Analysts also explain that it is difficult for pharmacies to quickly switch to other brands of the drug because it is a controlled substance and highly regulated, The New York Times reports.

Teva Pharmaceuticals told CBS MoneyWatch that the company is refilling its supply of the drug "at levels above historic demand," noting that their inventory is expected to recover from the shortage "in coming months."

Dr. David Goodman, director of the Adult Attention Deficit Disorder Center of Maryland, explained that 4% of adults and 8% of children have ADHD and about 70% of adults and 40% of children go untreated.

However, growing awareness about the condition has led to a surge in demand for Adderall.

"I can understand why there are shortages, because there's an increased demand of people who are seeking these medications," Goodman, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, told the Times.

Amid the shortage, the FDA recommends that patients requiring Adderall contact their health care providers to determine the best treatment option.

