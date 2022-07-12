FBI Star Zeeko Zaki Details 100-Lb. Weight Loss in 8 Years: 'A Different Person Every Year'

Actor Zeeko Zaki attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City.

Zeeko Zaki is opening up about going through a full body transformation on his own time.

The 32-year-old FBI star recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and detailed his impressive 100-lb. weight loss journey and why he decided to have a gradual transformation over the past eight years.

"The craziest part was just being kind of a different person every year. You get like 10 lbs. a year, I wanted to do it slow," Zaki explained. "But my biggest tip and the thing that I walked away from was a little trick I learned from The 4-Hour Body by Timothy Ferriss — 30 grams of protein within 30 minutes of waking up. So give it a shot."

"The fact that we kind of got to reveal whoever this guy is with you guys here was pretty exciting because until I look in the mirror, I just still feel like that old kid," he told the outlet of his transformation.

Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom OA Zidan on FBI Credit: David M. Russell/CBS via Getty

The Egyptian-born actor has previously detailed his experience dropping 100 lbs., attributing his interest in losing weight to crewing in high school.

Zaki explained back in 2019 that he started his weight loss journey by working out to P90X video programs and attempting a variety of diets and workout routines. He admitted that every six months, he tends to get obsessive about a different type of activity like yoga and crossfit.

"Keeping it fresh and new was a good way to sustain what was a gradual and hopefully healthy weight loss," Zaki told Delaware Online, noting that he tries to work out four to six times a week.

With a busy schedule filming FBI, the actor said he typically wakes up around 4 a.m. to get a 30-minute workout done "just to get the juices flowing" before being on set by 6 a.m.