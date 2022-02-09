Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes that COVID-19 restrictions will end "soon" with more people vaccinated and protected from the virus

Fauci Says the U.S. Is Heading Out of the 'Full-Blown Pandemic' Phase as Cases Drop

The U.S. is making progress towards the end of the "full-blown" COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday as cases continue to fall.

With the omicron wave now waning, most of the country is either vaccinated or has contracted COVID-19, and that should provide enough protection for the pandemic to shift towards an endemic virus.

"I hope we are looking at a time when we have enough people vaccinated and enough people with protection from previous infection that the COVID restrictions will soon be a thing of the past," Fauci told the Financial Times.

Fauci said that he expects the country to be able to lift more restrictions like mask mandates and distancing "soon."

"As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated," he said. "There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus."

Fauci's remarks come as multiple Democratic governors announced plans to lift their mask mandates in schools and public places. The governors of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon all said this week that their restrictions will end by March 31, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that she'll let the state's indoor mask-or-vaccine mandate expire on Feb. 28. Hochul said she'll wait until March to reevaluate New York's mask mandate for schools.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control still say that masking in schools is an essential step in preventing the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, the Biden administration reiterated their stance in favor of masks in schools, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying they support the CDC's position, though that it will be "continuously" reassessed based on "science and data."

Nationwide, new COVID-19 cases have dropped to an average of around 240,500 a day, a 63% decrease over the last two weeks and a major drop from the record high of 1,433,977, set on Jan. 10, according to data compiled by The New York Times. However, daily deaths and hospitalizations are still high as omicron reaches parts of the country with lower vaccination rates.