Father Who Contracted Flesh-Eating Bacteria from Crabbing Has Now Had Both Arms Amputated

The New Jersey father who contracted flesh-eating bacteria from crabbing in the Maurice River underwent surgery on Thursday to amputate both of his arms.

Angel Perez, 60, was hospitalized on July 2 after spending the day crabbing, his favorite activity. But soon after leaving the water, his limbs turned red and started blistering and scarring.

Doctors at Cooper University Hospital told Perez that he had Vibrio necrotizing fascitits, a rare bacterial skin infection that quickly kills skin tissue, and typically enters the body through cuts or scrapes. He was in critical condition when he first entered the hospital in July, and knew amputation was likely.

But Perez, who also has Parkinson’s disease, was resistant to losing his arms, his daughter, Dilena Perez-Dilan, wrote on his GoFundMe page.

“My father has been an active man all of his life and used his hands to help so many,” she said. “I know that this is a tough yet needed procedure in order to give him a greater chance at a longer life.”

And on Thursday, he successfully underwent the amputation surgery to remove his hands and forearms.

“Today we were with my dad Angel as he took a leap of faith and did a selfless act of completing amputation of his hands and forearms,” Perez-Dilan wrote in an update. “His four limbs [had] been taken over by gangrene and has left him with the choice of life and limb and he chose life.”

She added that Perez is hoping to get outside for a bit after 45 days in the hospital, but is expected to undergo another surgery to amputate his legs.

“He still has another double amputation that awaits him for his legs but the medical team and us will take it day by day!” she said. “Now begins the process of giving him some quality of life and enjoyment!”