Over Memorial Day Weekend in 2018, photos of the Riverdale star circulated on social media — with fans wondering whether Reinhart might be expecting. That’s when Reinhart took matters into her own hands. “It’s unfortunate that one unflattering photo of my stomach circulating the internet causes hundreds of people to think that I’m pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram. “Nope. Not pregnant.”

Reinhart continued, “This is just my body. And sometimes I’m bloated. Sometimes and unflattering photo is taken of me. Sometimes I go through periods of time where I gain weight.”

“My body is something that I will NEVER apologize for,” Reinhart added. “My body will constantly go through change. And so will yours. And that’s fine. So let’s not put so much time and effort into caring about a stranger’s figure.”