Fans of '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Praise Her 'Remarkable' Weight Loss Photos

Tammy Slaton's incredible weight loss transformation is continuing to impress her followers.

On Monday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, shared a pair of selfies on Instagram showing off her new look after dropping over 150 lbs. Although she didn't caption the photos, the reality star received a number of messages praising her journey and how much of an inspiration she is.

"I am so happy to see your remarkable progress," one person commented. "You have overcome so many obstacles and pushed them right out the damn way! Keep pushing girl you have many inspired 🫶"

Another follower wrote, "You look so good Tammy! Keep up the good work. I knew you could do it. You go girl!!!! ❤️🙌"

Tammy Slaton/Instagram

In the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers have gotten an inside look at her transformation while at the weight loss rehab facility in Ohio.

Slaton achieved her weight loss goal in a recent episode — she needed to drop from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight loss surgery, and, much to her excitement, she made it down to 534 lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," Slaton said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

She added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

In another episode, Slaton was greeted and celebrated by her whole family as she left the Ohio rehab facility to undergo bariatric surgery with surgeon Dr. Eric Smith.

"They had a poster for me to read that everybody wrote a little something on there to celebrate me," she said during the episode. "I mean, b—s this is about me at the end of the day because I'm queen."

Her family's support moved her to tears, and she admitted that she "needed to know that they love me no matter what" ahead of the surgery.

"I needed to know that they're here for me. They love me. That's one of the biggest things to help push me through to get to where I am now."