Facebook Gave Authorities Messages Between Mother and Daughter Who Are Facing Illegal Abortion Charges

In an investigation into a mother and daughter's alleged illegal abortion, Facebook handed authorities messages between them in which they allegedly discussed the procedure

By
Published on August 9, 2022 11:27 PM
Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Meta Platforms Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 27. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty

A mother from Nebraska is being charged for allegedly helping her daughter with an illegal abortion after Facebook turned over messages between the two to authorities.

On April 26, Detective Ben McBride of the Norfolk Police Investigations Unit began investigating claims that Jessica Burgess, 41, assisted her daughter, Celeste Burgess, who was 17 at the time, with an abortion, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

In a sworn affidavit, McBride said Celeste "had given birth prematurely supposedly to a stillborn child." She and her mother then allegedly "buried the child together" and later told people that "they needed to dig the child's body up and then burn it."

After getting medical records, according to the affidavit, Detective McBride discovered that Celeste was approximately 23 weeks and 2 days pregnant at the time. She was allegedly due on July 3.

The mother and daughter said they received help from a man named Tanner Barnhill, 22, who allegedly helped bury the fetus outside his parent's home.

On April 29, Detective McBride said Barnhill showed him where the fetus was buried and told authorities that Jessica and Celeste allegedly "tried to burn the body of the fetus prior to it being buried," the officer wrote.

Detective McBride added that Celeste, who has since turned 18, told authorities she realized she suffered the stillborn birth on April 22 after looking at her Facebook messages. McBride said that on June 7 he "obtained and served a search warrant to Facebook/Meta Platforms for information" on Jessica and Celeste's accounts.

In their exchange, per the detective's affidavit, Jessica tells Celeste that she received pills for Celeste. They allegedly discussed that Celeste would take one pill, wait 24 hours, then take the second pill. Celeste also "talks about how she can't wait to get the 'thing' out of her body and reaffirms with J. Burgess that they will burn the evidence afterwards," Detective McBride wrote.

A friend of Celeste's reached out to the County Attorney's Office on June 14 and told authorities she was there when Celeste took the first pill, per the affidavit.

Jessica is now facing five charges, according to additional court documents obtained by the outlet: human skeletal remains (prohibited acts), concealing the death of another person, false information, abortion, and abortion by other than licensed physician.

Celeste is also charged with human skeletal remains, concealing the death of another person, and false information.

RELATED VIDEO: President Joe Biden Signs Second Executive Order Protecting Access to Abortion

Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith told the Lincoln Journal Star, "I don't think I've ever had a case like this. Usually, abortions are performed in hospitals, and doctors are involved, and it's not the type of stuff that occurred in this case."

The investigation took place before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. Before the controversial decision, Nebraska's state law banned abortions past 20 weeks, per NBC News.

Attorneys for Jessica and Celeste did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Nothing in the valid warrants we received from local law enforcement in early June, prior to the Supreme Court decision, mentioned abortion," Facebook says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "The warrants concerned charges related to a criminal investigation and court documents indicate that police at the time were investigating the case of a stillborn baby who was burned and buried, not a decision to have an abortion."

They add, "Both of these warrants were originally accompanied by non-disclosure orders, which prevented us from sharing any information about them. The orders have now been lifted."

Related Articles
Policeman pulls over a driver for speeding, getting out of police car to write a traffic ticket.
Pregnant Woman Contests HOV Ticket by Saying Fetus Is Passenger After 'Roe v. Wade' Decision
Brittanee Drexel and Raymond Moody
Brittanee Drexel Murder Suspect Allegedly Confessed to Police, Led them to Her Skeletal Remains
Marie Sue Snyder + Echo Butler
Pa. Mom Admits She and Her Partner Intentionally Starved Daughters to Death, Buried Them in Rural Backyard
Shamar William Washington
21 Years After Teen's Body Is Found Frozen in Rural Pa., Details Emerge About His Suspected Killer
Kara Nichols
Missing Colo. Model Kara Nichols Found Buried in Horse Grave Nearly a Decade After She Vanished
Michael Shanver fishing
A Fla. Father Tried to Keep His Troubled Marriage Together for His Kids — Then, He Disappeared
Women's Choices Women's Voices
As Roe vs. Wade Is Struck Down, These Real Women's Stories of Accessing Abortion Are More Powerful Than Ever
Clyde Hanson, Jessica Hanson Hernandez
'Kind, Modest' Husband and 9-Months-Pregnant Wife Are Murdered, Allegedly by Man's Brother
Stephanie Hillburn
N.Y. Woman Dies of Overdose, Roommate Charged with Concealing Corpse So She Can Party
Majelic Young
N.C. Girl, 4, Was Allegedly Killed by Mom Who Made Her Stand in Room for 3 Days as Punishment 
Chad Daybell Lori Vallow
'He Was Framed': Chad Daybell's 5 Kids Claim He Didn't Murder Wife Lori Vallow's Children
Nikki Reardon
Tx. Mom Is Apprehended Months After Her 2-Month-Old Daughter Was Found Dead in a Duffel Bag
Paul Peterson
Az. Lawyer Charged With Smuggling Dozens of Pregnant Women Into U.S. in Illegal Adoption Scheme
Brooke Skylar Richardson
Cremation, Eating Disorders, and Inappropriate Texts: Bombshells in the Brooke Skylar Richardson Trial
brooke
Cheerleader Texted Boyfriend on Day After Newborn's Death: 'I Feel So Much Better This Morning'
brooke-b
Cheerleader Accused of Murdering Newborn Allegedly Admitted, 'I Tried to Cremate My Baby'