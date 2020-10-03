Only Amazon Prime Members Can Get These Face Masks and Shields on Sale This Weekend

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

By now, you’ve hopefully gathered a vast collection of face masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all Americans over the age of 2 wear some sort of face covering in public, whether it’s at school, the grocery store, or back to the office, and if you need to stock up on protective gear, you’ll want to head over to Amazon this weekend.

The retail giant has a massive selection of face masks and shields, but there’s a secret way Prime members can score them for less. Amazon has a section called Just for Prime that’s filled with thousands of discounted disposable and reusable face mask options.

Disposable Face Masks Deals for Prime Members:

If you’re going the disposable route, the Eventronic filtered masks have over 1,400 five-star reviews from customers who say their snug fit makes them easy to wear with glasses. Prime members can score a pack of 50 for just under $10. For those wanting a more stylish disposable option (read: not your regular blue surgical mask), these sleek all-black face masks might be your best option. They’re made from three layers that are designed to offer comfort and breathability, but that also effectively filter particulate pollutants in the air.

Reusable Face Mask Deals for Prime Members:

Since wearing a face mask will be our new normal for the foreseeable future, it’s a good idea to invest in some reusable options, too. Anyone can save $2 on this four-pack of pleated face masks by clipping the special coupon, but Prime members can save just a little more on them. For something a little more fun, this pack of eight cotton coverings features various animal mouths and noses, which you could easily wear as part of a Halloween costume.

Face Shield Deals for Prime Members:

To access these deals, simply sign in to your Prime account. If you’re not already a member, now’s a great time to join or start a free 30-day trial — Prime Day is happening on October 13 and 14. Membership comes with a ton of amazing benefits, like fast and free shipping on millions of products, access to Prime Video streaming and thousands of eBooks, and with exclusive deals for members (like the ones above).

The only hitch? These are limited-time deals — so add those face masks and shields to your cart quickly. The good news is that Amazon is constantly dropping new exclusive savings for Prime members, so you’ll always find something in the Just for Prime section every time you shop.