So Many Celeb-Loved Face Masks Are on Sale for Black Friday — Here’s Where to Shop Them

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of incredible Black Friday deals happening right now. While you’re probably taking advantage of deals on big-ticket items or shopping for small gifts for friends and family, there’s one very important essential worth stocking up on today: face masks. Plenty of brands and retailers have slashed prices on protective gear for Black Friday.

With coronavirus still rapidly spreading across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people over the age of 2 to wear a face mask in public settings when they cannot properly social distance. In other words, face masks are clearly here to stay (at least for the foreseeable future). And since there are so many good deals on face masks today, we decided to narrow it down to just a handful of our favorite options to make it easier on you.

Here are the 9 best Black Friday face mask deals to shop now:

If you prefer to wear a disposable mask but want something in a trendy print, you’ll definitely want to check out Maskc (pronounced Mask-cee), a brand that’s been worn by so many celebrities in recent months. Amazon is also offering a Black Friday sale on this set of solid-color disposable coverings.

We’ve also highlighted some discounts on celebrity-approved reusable masks from brands like Masqd, Everlane, and Vistaprint. Trust us, there are so many good Black Friday deals on both reusable and disposable face masks, so keep scrolling to learn which ones are worth shopping.

Masqd

The brand’s stylish reusable face masks have become one of the most popular choices among A-listers in recent months. Its list of famous fans include Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Hadid, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Until midnight ET tonight, you can score the star-loved essentials on deep discount: Masqd is offering 30 percent off sitewide.

Buy It! Masqd Pink Tweed Face Mask, $19.60 at checkout (orig. $28); masqd.com

Vistaprint

Selma Blair has been spotted around Los Angeles wearing her favorite floral face mask from Vistaprint on several occasions. The masks are uniquely designed with a three-dimensional chin structure that sits away from your nose and mouth to ensure a more comfortable fit. The online print website has a large assortment of masks for adults and kids in holiday prints and other fun patterns, all of which you can get for 20 percent off with the promo code MASK20.

Buy It! Vistaprint Face Mask, $10.40 with code MASK20 (orig. $13); vistaprint.com

Maskc

Maskc is becoming well-known around Hollywood for its disposable masks that are designed to provide superior protection without compromising style. They come in an array of trendy prints like blue tie-dye, pink marble, and cheetah print, and have covered the faces of Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Hale, and Hailey Bieber. During Black Friday, you can snag a pack of 10 disposable masks for just under $13 (they normally retail for $18). The sale price will be automatically applied at checkout!

Buy It! Maskc Cheetah Masks 10-Pack, $12.60 at checkout (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com

Levi’s

When popular denim brand Levi’s launched reusable face masks, they became an instant best-seller on Amazon. Made from 100 percent cotton, the bandana-print coverings have a contoured shape that allows them to stay more securely around the wearer’s face. If you’re shopping Amazon’s Black Friday deals, be sure to add a three-pack of the Levi’s face masks to your cart while you can get them for $9.

Buy It! Levi's Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask Pack of 3, $9 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Everlane

The Meghan Markle-loved brand is hosting its first-ever Black Friday sale this year, which includes a great deal on its 100% Human face masks that have been spotted on Angelina Jolie. A pack of five normally retails for $25, but right now you can get one for $18 — no promo code necessary.

Buy It! Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack, $18 (orig. $25); everlane.com

Amazon

If you’ve been on the hunt for a good deal on disposable face masks, you should definitely check out Amazon — the retail giant has a slew of top-rated options, like this set of 50 which reviewers are calling “comfortable” and “functional.” Available in nine solid colors, the disposable masks cost less than $12 during Black Friday.

Buy It! Biwisy 3-Ply Disposable Face Mask Pack of 50, $11.54 (orig. $15.98); amazon.com

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s massive Black Friday sale includes deals on its very own face masks that were created earlier this year to help with the demand. Not only do the double-layer masks offer a snug fit from nose-to-chin, but they’re also designed with a handy strap that ties around your neck so the mask won’t get lost when not in use. Grab a pack of four for less than $12 while you’re adding Adidas sneakers, Kate Spade handbags, and other Nordstrom sale items to your cart.

Buy It! Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks, $11.17 (orig. $25); nordstrom.com

Casetify

Casetify has been protecting smartphones for years, but it wants to make sure those smartphone users are safe, too. That’s why the brand created its own cloth face masks, which you can score for 30 percent off when you add three to your cart. If you do the math, that’s essentially like getting each reusable mask for $10.50 apiece.

Buy It! Casetify Reusable Cloth Face Mask, $10.50 at checkout (orig. $15); casetify.com

Walmart

In case you didn’t know, Sofia Vergara has a fashion line that’s exclusive to Walmart, and it recently added face masks to its lineup. Each mask is decorated with an evil eye logo, a special symbol that’s featured throughout each of her collections. You can get a pack of three cloth masks, plus a travel pouch to store them in, for just under $11 right now.

