F9's Nathalie Emmanuel Struggled with Her Body Image: 'I Thought I Was Overweight'

For years, Nathalie Emmanuel would criticize and pick apart her body, never feeling like she looked the way she wanted.

The F9 star, 32, struggled with her body image until she had a major realization, thanks, surprisingly, to social media.

"You know how on Facebook it shows you a memory of yourself from six years ago or four years ago? A picture came up on my phone, and I went, 'I look so great!' But I also remember that at the time [of that photo], I thought I was overweight and needed to do all these unhealthy things," Emmanuel told Women's Health for their July/August cover. "We just beat ourselves up constantly, and we're never perfect enough."

To move away from that negative self-talk, the Four Weddings and a Funeral star "had to change how I interacted with exercise and decide what I wanted to get from it."

One of the workouts that helps Emmanuel both physically and mentally is yoga.

"What I love about yoga is there's no pressure to be the best at it. Even if you just lie on your mat for the hour and breathe with intention, you're doing yoga," she said, explaining that her interest in the practice began when she was 18 and struggling.

"My mental health was deteriorating, and I took my first class in reaction to it" she said, and since that day she's kept up with it regularly.

Emmanuel also follows a vegan diet, something she decided to try for a week and then stuck with after she noticed she was sleeping better and friends noted she looked brighter. The actress kept doing it for another month, and then a trip home to England, where she ate her favorite foods from childhood, solidified her decision.

"She made all the delicious things I ate growing up, and I thought, I'm not feeling so good, actually. Then I said, "Oh, guys...I think I'm vegan," Emmanuel said, now eight years later.

In between her blockbuster summer this year with F9 premiering on June 25, Emmanuel is looking forward to seeing those friends and family members for post-lockdown hangouts.

