This Popular Mall Brand Is Selling Face Masks as Cute as Its Clothing

Express recently teamed up with Pocket Square Clothing to create the Unity Face Masks out of its repurposed accessory materials. For each Unity Mask purchased, the clothing brand is able to donate masks to healthcare workers who need them most. The cloth masks are made of 100 percent cotton and even include instructions for how to insert a filter pocket as needed. While the masks are made to be one size fits all, they include an adjustable nose wire for a more customized fit.