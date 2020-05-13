This Popular Mall Brand Is Selling Face Masks as Cute as Its Clothing
Grab yours for just $15
While social distancing and frequent hand washing are still the gold standards for protecting yourself and others against the spread of the novel coronavirus, sometimes leaving the house is inevitable. Whether you need to grab some groceries or walk your dog, the CDC recommends shielding your nose and mouth with a cloth cover when heading outdoors. And while you can certainly make your own mask, brands like Old Navy, Banana Republic, Madewell, and more are stepping up to the plate and creating their own cloth designs to make things even easier. The latest brand to launch cloth masks? Express.
Express recently teamed up with Pocket Square Clothing to create the Unity Face Masks out of its repurposed accessory materials. For each Unity Mask purchased, the clothing brand is able to donate masks to healthcare workers who need them most. The cloth masks are made of 100 percent cotton and even include instructions for how to insert a filter pocket as needed. While the masks are made to be one size fits all, they include an adjustable nose wire for a more customized fit.
Available in nine cute styles, ranging from solid colors to floral, camo, and abstract designs, the reusable masks are a great option for anyone looking for an easy way to cover their nose and mouth while heading outdoors. Shop all of the Unity Mask styles from Express below.
