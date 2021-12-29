Public health officials urge people to cancel large gatherings and take safety precautions due to the surge in COVID-19 cases

Experts Say to Cancel That New Year's Eve Bash: 'Omicron and Delta Are Coming to Your Party'

New Years Eve hands of couple clinking with flutes of champagne and their friends holding sparkling bengal lights

Public health officials are urging people to reconsider New Year's Eve gatherings citing the spike in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

On Tuesday, the US hit a record high seven-day average with a total of 265,427 new COVID cases reported.

"Omicron and delta are coming to your party," Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said according to the Washington Post. "So you need to think twice about how many people will be gathered together, keeping social distancing if you're at a party. And if you can't, leave."

America's top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci echoed the same sentiment earlier this week. He encouraged people to skip large celebrations and celebrate in small gatherings with vaccinated family members.

"When you're talking about a New Year's Eve party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of their vaccination, I would recommend strongly: Stay away from that this year," Fauci said in an interview with CNN. "There will be other years to do that, but not this year."

Last week, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to scale back the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration due to the city's surge in COVID cases. Only one quarter of the usual attendees — about 15,000 people — will be allowed.

The New Year's Eve numerals on display in Times Square on December 21, 2020 in New York City. The seven-foot-tall "2021" numerals will be on display in the plaza until noon on December 23. Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Additionally, attendees must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and wear masks at all times. Those individuals with a medical exemption can show negative COVID test results within 72 hours of the event.

"New Yorkers have stepped up tremendously over the past year — we are leading the way on vaccinations, we have reopened safely, and every day we work toward building a recovery for all of us," said the mayor per a news release posted to the Official Website of the City of New York.

"There is a lot to celebrate and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year," he continued.

Other cities are either cancelling planned events or encouraging residents to stream the celebrations online.

San Francisco has nixed its annual New Year's Eve show while Seattle plans to add virtual special effects to its firework display to encourage online streaming according to the Washington Post.