Exotic Dancer Left with a Sagging Butt After Removing Life-Threatening Silicone Injections

Ten years after getting dangerous butt injections, Tomi Conte is still dealing with the consequences.

The exotic dancer decided at 23 to get injections after feeling insecure about the size of her butt.

“I started dancing when I was in high school. I would say I was about 23 when I noticed that all of the other dancers — they all had big butts, and they were making a lot more money than me,” Conte, now 33, says in this exclusive clip from Botched.

After seeing a friend’s results, Conte met with a woman for illegal injections.

“My girlfriend was getting silicone injections in her butt by this lady that would fly in from Florida,” she explains. “She was a retired nurse. We met at a nice hotel. I laid down on the bed. She pulled out a huge needle and she had like, red kegger cups that she was filling up with stuff, and I asked her what it was, and she said, like, silicone, but I didn’t ask enough questions.”

Tomi Conte E!

At first, the injections worked for Conte.

“At that point in my life, I was living so crazy that I thought I was invincible,” she says. “The shots hurt, but I was really happy with what I saw. The bigger my butt got, the bigger my tips got.”

But over time they became life-threatening, and Conte had to get them removed. But that led to more problems.

“I had silicone removed from my butt to save my life, and now you can see my butt from the front,” she says.

Conte is hopeful that Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow can fix up the sagging skin on her butt, but for now, she’s stuck layering on clothing for a lift.

“When I work out, I put on a girdle that pulls up all the skin from the front,” she says. “Then I put on padded panties and that fills up all the dents I have on the side. Over all of that, I put on compression shorts so that I tuck in any scars that I have, and then I put my regular shorts on over that. That’s like four or five layers that I’m wearing every day.”

Botched airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!