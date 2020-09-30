The Brand Behind Hollywood’s Favorite Face Mask Sells Kid-Friendly Options You Can Decorate
Each pack comes with a sheet of stickers
Keeping kids protected during the pandemic is proving to be a challenge for many parents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend all people over the age of 2 wear a covering in public, and adapting to this new normal can be overwhelming for little ones. That’s why it’s important to find a mask that’s protective, comfortable, and not scary to wear — and Evolvetogether has designed masks that check all those boxes.
The New York-based brand’s disposable face masks are breathable and reportedly provide even more protection than a polyester or cotton covering thanks to their unique three-ply construction. All of its layers are designed to perform specific functions: The water-resistant outer layer blocks airborne contaminants, the melt-blown center filters out bacteria and particles, and the moisture-absorbing inner layer adds breathability. They work together to keep your child and others around them safe and alleviate some of your worries as a parent.
The masks are available in sets of seven for $9 and sets of 30 for $36. If you do the math, that comes out to just $1.20 per face mask. Plus, each pack comes with a page of non-toxic stickers for decorating, allowing children to design their own face masks and (hopefully) get them excited to wear their creation. Protective, comfortable, and fun to wear — check, check, check!
Buy It! Evolvetogether Milan 30 Kids’ Face Masks, $35.95; evolvetogether.com
While there are thousands of eco-friendly cloth face masks on the market, Evolvetogether’s disposable face masks for adults and kids are the only FDA-registered option available to consumers, according to its website. And they’ve likely become one of the most worn among Hollywood A-listers because of that. They’ve been spotted covering the faces of Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, Heidi Klum, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, and Cara Delevingne (and that’s just a few of their famous fans).
Evolvetogether’s smaller face masks are intended to be worn by kids ages 3 to 10, but parents can match their tots with its adult versions (as seen on celebs) for the same price; they’re available in black, white, and green. Evolvetogether is also selling special-edition face masks to support safe voter participation — there are packs of “I am a voter” masks for parents, along with packs of “I am a (future) voter” masks for kids.
With proper care, each mask can be worn for 8 to 10 hours, which is perfect for a full school day. Pre-order a pack now to ensure your littles one stays protected and feels a little less scared about the prospect of wearing a mask.
Buy It! Evolvetogether NYC 7 Kids’ Face Masks, $8.97; evolvetogether.com
Buy It! Evolvetogether Amazonia 30 Kids’ Face Masks, $35.97; evolvetogether.com
Buy It! Evolvetogether I am a (future) voter 7 Kids’ Face Masks, $8.97; evolvetogerther.com
